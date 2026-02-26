NFC Notes: Mike Evans, Bryce Young, Kirk Cousins, Buccaneers, Falcons, Panthers, Saints

Buccaneers
Bucs GM Jason Licht said the team would love to have WR Mike Evans back next season and hopes for him to retire in Tampa Bay.
“Love Mike and would love to have Mike back,” Licht said, via PFT. “He’s earned the right with his resume, and Mike as a person, what he’s meant to this entire community, fan base, all of us. I could go on and on, which we have. He’s earned that right. We’d love to have Mike back. We’ll just see how the process goes.”
Falcons
- Ex-Falcons GM Terry Fontenot spoke about the team’s potential releasing QB Kirk Cousins after his departure: “Atlanta has to make the right decisions for their team moving forward, which they did in this case. I believe Kirk can be an asset for another team. Ton of respect for the way he handled himself in a challenging situation.” (Bergman)
Panthers
Panthers GM Dan Morgan said the team still doesn’t have a decision on whether or not they’ll extend QB Bryce Young this off-season.
“Brandt [Tilis] and I—we’re still going through that, along with Coach [Dave] Canales,” Morgan said, via Panthers Wire. “We’re still talking through, strategy-wise. But I really don’t have anything on that right now.”
Saints
- LSU LB Harold Perkins had a formal meeting with the Saints. (Arye Pulli)
- Oklahoma DE R Mason Thomas had a formal Combine interview with the Saints. (Arye Pulli)
- Texas A&M DT Tyler Onyedim had nine formal Combine interviews, including with the Saints. (Tom Downey)
- Miami DE Rueben Bain indicated he had a formal Combine interview with the Saints. (Candi Waller)
- Missouri LB Josiah Trotter had 18 formal Combine interviews, including with the Saints. (Devin Jackson)
Looking for the latest NFL Insider News & Rumors?
Be sure to follow NFL Trade Rumors on X.com and FACEBOOK for breaking NFL News and Rumors for all 32 teams!