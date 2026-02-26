NFC Notes: Mike Evans, Bryce Young, Kirk Cousins, Buccaneers, Falcons, Panthers, Saints

Buccaneers

Bucs GM Jason Licht said the team would love to have WR Mike Evans back next season and hopes for him to retire in Tampa Bay.

“Love Mike and would love to have Mike back,” Licht said, via PFT. “He’s earned the right with his resume, and Mike as a person, what he’s meant to this entire community, fan base, all of us. I could go on and on, which we have. He’s earned that right. We’d love to have Mike back. We’ll just see how the process goes.”

Falcons

Panthers

Panthers GM Dan Morgan said the team still doesn’t have a decision on whether or not they’ll extend QB Bryce Young this off-season.

“Brandt [Tilis] and I—we’re still going through that, along with Coach [Dave] Canales,” Morgan said, via Panthers Wire. “We’re still talking through, strategy-wise. But I really don’t have anything on that right now.”

