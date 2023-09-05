NFC Notes: Mike Evans, Buccaneers, Falcons, Panthers

Buccaneers

Josina Anderson reports that the Buccaneers Mike Evans and the team. received a contract structure that is acceptable to both WRand the team.

According to Aaron Wilson, the Buccaneers worked out four players including Tyler Coyle, Tre Norwood, Benjie Franklin, and William Hooper. , and

Falcons

Falcons WR Drake London has no doubt that QB Desmond Ridder will show his critics what he is able to do this season.

“He only had four games last year,” London said, via Joe Patrick of 92.9 The Game. “People didn’t really see all of Dez. Now they get to see him and get see what he does, so I think he’ll shut a lot of people up and silence those doubters for sure.”

Panthers

Panthers CB Troy Hill spoke about his decision to sign with Carolina this offseason.

“Being able to play in the same defense, some familiar faces, and I think it’s a team that can surprise a lot of people,” Hill told Augusta Stone when asked why he was drawn to Carolina. “That kind of excited me too. Roster, things like that. People don’t really expect things from us, so we come out here and work. I know the coaches who are here, and I know the type of people they are. It’s always a great opportunity to be around something like that.”