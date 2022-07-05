NFC Notes: Mike Evans, Buccaneers, Falcons, Panthers

Buccaneers

Buccaneers WR Mike Evans has topped 1,000 yards receiving every single year of his eight-year career so far. Still, he’s never been named first-team All-Pro even though he has four Pro Bowl invites to his name. Evans is hoping a few more seasons of this kind of consistent production, especially with another season catching balls from Tom Brady, will help boost his Hall of Fame resume.

“Yeah, of course,” Evans said in an interview with Ari Alexander of KPRC in Houston. “I think about it, but obviously I try to stay in the moment as much as possible. But that’s what I’m working for, why not? I’m trying to be the best in the game right now, and ultimately one of the best to ever play.”

Falcons

Although Michael Rothstein of ESPN writes that undrafted LB Nate Landman faces a “tough road” to make the active roster, he points out that the rookie has done well in coverage this offseason.

When examining possible trade options, Doug Kyed of ProFootballFocus thinks the Falcons should acquire Browns RB D'Ernest Johnson given Atlanta could still use a "young running back with potential."

Panthers

Panthers LB Frankie Luvu proved to be an excellent find for the team after signing to a low-cost, one-year deal in 2021. He was just a part-time player on defense with just 249 snaps, but he made those count. He finished 2021 with 42 total tackles, seven tackles for loss, 1.5 sacks, one forced fumble and three recoveries. It earned him a two-year, $9 million extension this offseason as a hybrid linebacker/defensive end.

“When he got there, I think they saw just the energy and the passion that he was bringing to the team — whether it was on special teams, defense. And kudos to the staff for figuring out how to use him properly because a lot of teams would just throw their hands up and say: ‘He doesn’t fit what we do. He’s not the prototypical this or he’s not the prototypical that,’” Luvu’s agent Blake Baratz said via the Athletic’s Joe Person. “But you can’t hide the energy. You can’t fake the energy and you can’t fake making plays.”

Heading into 2022, the contract suggests the Panthers have much bigger plans for Luvu than 249 snaps, perhaps as a replacement for departed DE Haason Reddick. However, DC Phil Snow says they’ll continue to emphasize Luvu’s versatility.

“He can create a lot of havoc by sending him in different areas. That’s his biggest asset,” Snow said. “But Frankie’s made a lot of progress dropping (in coverage). We’ve dropped him a lot this spring, and he’s making really good progress. So I think you’re gonna see a more all-around linebacker this fall from Frankie.”