NFC Notes: Mike Evans, Derick Hall, 49ers, Cardinals, Seahawks

49ers

49ers FB Kyle Juszcyzk said that WR Mike Evans has been all that has advertised and then some.

“Mike has been so impressive, and I feel like that’s saying so much because we were expecting so much,” Juszczyk said, via Niners Wire. “Your expectations are already high, and I feel like he’s already exceeded that. He has been unguardable at practice. Red zone has been an absolute problem.”

Cardinals

Cardinals DL Andrew Billings spoke about breaking the Texas powerlifting record set by WWE wrestler Mark Henry when he was just 18 years old, and eventually gave up lifting to pursue a football career.

“I didn’t know how big of a deal that was in the football world until recruiting and starting talking about it,” Billings said, via the team website. “I think it really helped me out, even being here today. The one thing about powerlifting is as much as it’s about strength, it’s about technique and helps you push through things. You don’t even want to open your eyes half the time, but just pushing past that mental block, it helps you with that. Especially when you’re in football. You’re tired and probably just got blown up on one play. You’re brain is like, ‘what are you doing?’ But it’s pushing past it and telling yourself you got it.”

“Can you imagine trying to move him?” Cardinals HC Mike LaFleur asked. “He’s another guy that loves chopping it up there in between those ‘A’ gaps. Him and Roy have had a really good 10 days. It’s good to get Roy back. Obviously I didn’t know Roy, but this building did. To bring those two guys in that played a lot of football at the position, you think about first and second down and that’s key and critical to make sure you’re plugging up those gaps.”

Seahawks Seahawks OLB Derick Hall signed a three-year extension with the team and is hoping to compete for another title in Seattle and team up with veteran DE DeMarcus Lawrence and others once again in a strong pass-rushing unit. He prioritized rings over money when he could have cashed in elsewhere during free agency. “I know we’re going to win a lot of games and a lot of championships here,” Hall said, via Andrew Destin of the Associated Press. “So, I’m willing to sacrifice whatever everybody else thought I’d be willing to make to be here and with this team.”

Seahawks HC Mike Macdonald on the extension for Hall: “He’s just a great player who we feel has an even brighter future. We feel like this is just the beginning of where his career can go. We’ve never had a conversation on his pass rush productivity. You feel it.” (Maura Dooley)