NFC Notes: Mike Kafka, Jason Kelce, Commanders, Eagles, Giants

Commanders
- The Commanders announced that they have finalized their coaching staff with the hire of John Glenn as assistant ST coach.
Eagles
- Eagles C Jason Kelce addressed retirement rumors on February 12th on NBA legend Shaquille O’Neal’s podcast, saying: “I think if I still want to play, I’m going to play. I’m just going to take some time. Rest, recoup and then figure it out. I think I’ll have an answer in the next couple weeks.”
- Brooks Kubena of The Athletic looked at the Eagles’ options with Kelce, starting with if he decides to not retire. Kubena states Philadelphia would need to give Kelce a similar extension to last offseason where his cap hit is spread out in void years. The Eagles have $19.9 million in cap space in 2024 and Kelce’s cap hit is at $10.2 million.
- With QB Jalen Hurts‘ cap share inflating in 2025 and LG Landon Dickerson due for a raise in that same offseason, Kubena argues it might be more financially helpful for Philadelphia if Kelce retires now and they incur a one-time cap hit in 2024.
- If Kelce does retire, Kubena thinks former second-round pick Cam Jurgens could be the “heir-apparent” at center. There would then be a gap at RG which will likely be addressed in the upcoming draft and/or free agency.
- Kubena says 2023 third-round pick G Tyler Steen figures to get a chance to compete with any potential addition, as he’s a former defensive lineman who might be a late-bloomer with a full offseason under his belt.
- Jeremy Fowler of ESPN believes DE Haason Reddick could be traded if they cannot agree to a long-term extension. Fowler says the Eagles “essentially have to pick one” of Reddick or DE Josh Sweat, who are both due for raises.
- Eagles DE Julian Okwara signed a one-year contract that includes a $1.125 million base salary, $475,000 of which is guaranteed, and a $125,000 signing bonus. There’s also a $25,000 workout bonus and up to $50,000 in per game roster bonuses in the deal. (Over The Cap)
Giants
- SNY’s Connor Hughes says there absolutely was tension between Giants OC Mike Kafka and HC Brian Daboll last season, with Kafka feeling scapegoated for the offense’s problems by Daboll yo-yo-ing the play-calling duties from him.
- Hughes adds Kafka was open to leaving for another job and maybe even more than open, per sources. However, the Giants blocked him from interviewing for the Seahawks’ offensive coordinator job and never planned to let him take a lateral job.
- Kafka got a new title and a raise but Hughes says it’d be foolish to assume that fixed all the problems with the situation.
