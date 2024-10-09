NFC Notes: Mike Macdonald, Jake Moody, Kyle Shanahan, 49ers, Seahawks

49ers

Shanahan said K Jake Moody could take "about a month" to recover from a high-ankle sprain, per Matt Barrows.

could take “about a month” to recover from a high-ankle sprain, per Matt Barrows. According to Aaron Wilson, the 49ers worked out five kickers on Tuesday including Matthew Wright, Anders Carlson , Matt Coghlin , Riley Patterson , and Randy Bullock .

Of this group, San Francisco signed Wright to their practice squad.

San Francisco suffered another blown lead in Week 5 to fall to a disappointing 2-3 record. 49ers HC Kyle Shanahan doesn’t think their past slow starts will help them now but knows they still have plenty of time to get things in the right direction.

“No, I don’t think it pertains to anything,” Shanahan said, via Josh Alper of Pro Football Talk. “I think everybody goes off their life experiences and we have some people who have been here can always resort to that and just know how things work. I’ve been through a number of them in my whole coaching career, not just here. So, you always know going through this that you can never count yourself out until you’re actually eliminated from something. I’ve seen teams start 0-4 and get there before. So, there’s lots of things that go into it. But I think every year’s different and we’ve got to write our own story this year and it has nothing to do with other years.”

Seahawks

Following a 3-0 start, the Seahawks have lost two in a row where the defense didn’t play up to par. Seattle HC Mike Macdonald knows they are still a work in progress and is confident they will get where they want to be.

“We could be 5-0 right now and I’d be telling you guys the same thing,” Macdonald said, via John Boyle of the team’s website. “Just like when we were 3-0. It’s the same message, it really is. We’re early, we’re growing, we’re not there yet, and we want to get there. We want to get there really bad, and we’re going to work really hard to make it happen.”