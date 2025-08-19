NFC Notes: Mike Macdonald, Walter Nolen, Kyle Shanahan, 49ers, Cardinals, Seahawks

49ers

49ers HC Kyle Shanahan praised fifth-round S Marques Sigle‘s performance in their preseason game against the Broncos and could see him competing for a starting role.

“Yeah, I’d say so,” Shanahan said, via Matt Maiocco of NBC Sports. “I think there’s a lot of open competition there. I thought he had a really good game, special teams, and on defense, so I wouldn’t rule him out for that.”

Shanahan said G Dominick Puni has a possible PCL injury and could miss a few weeks. (Matt Barrows)

Cardinals

Cardinals first-round DL Walter Nolen remains on the physically unable to perform list, rehabbing from injury, and has not been on the practice field since the offseason program. Cardinals HC Jonathan Gannon was asked if Nolen would be ready to play in Week 1.

“He’s doing well,” Gannon said, via Tyler Drake of ArizonaSports. “He’s progressing right where he should be progressing. He hasn’t had any — I don’t want to say the word setback — but hasn’t had any setbacks. He’s progressing well.”

Seahawks

Seahawks HC Mike Macdonald was happy with the way his team’s offense performed in the preseason win over the Chiefs, yet wanted to see more out of his defense.

“Offensively, it’s about how you script it. Defensively, I thought we would have played a little better,” Macdonald said, via Pro Football Talk. “Right now, our offensive operation, I’m very pleased with. How we take the ball, our decisiveness in how we move and shift, we call our targets right. Every back, today, I thought ran the ball hard.”