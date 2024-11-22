NFC Notes: Mike McCarthy, Daniel Jones, Tommy DeVito, Cowboys, Giants

Cowboys

Dallas has fallen to 3-7 after another loss in Week 11 with little hope left to secure a playoff berth. Cowboys HC Mike McCarthy isn’t looking to sit veteran players to evaluate younger options and is committed to turning the season around.

“Nah, this is it, man. We got seven losses,” McCarthy said, via NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero. “We’ve got to go. Backs against the wall. We got to fight, scratch, claw. We’ve got to do everything we can to go win the next game. That’s where my mind’s at. That’s what I’m going to coach and that’s the expectation. We’ve got to win. We deserve to win. You know, we deserve the opportunity to win. And that’s about putting the best people out there. And right now we’re young.”

“So, those guys, our young guys, they’re getting a lot of experience. But we need to do whatever the hell we need to do to win.”

Giants

Pat Leonard cites sources within the Giants’ roster who still believe Daniel Jones gives them the best chance to win: “We have at least two more wins if we just do our job and be a better supporting cast. It’s impossible to sit up here and say it’s one man.”

gives them the best chance to win: “We have at least two more wins if we just do our job and be a better supporting cast. It’s impossible to sit up here and say it’s one man.” Leonard reports HC Brian Daboll and their coaching staff have increased the “pressure and frustration” on their defense despite having the lowest-scoring offense in the NFL.

and their coaching staff have increased the “pressure and frustration” on their defense despite having the lowest-scoring offense in the NFL. Jones said he “understands” the decision but is “still processing” when asked if he plans to stick with the team for the rest of the season, per Jordan Raanan.

Jones is aware the team is benching him because of the injury guarantee in his contract: “I have the injury guarantee. I understand it. They don’t want to take any risks. Do what you’re told.” (Art Stapleton)

Jones mentioned his representation had conversations with the Giants about his injury guarantee. In the end, he elected against waiving the guarantee, via Ryan Dunleavy.

Giants

Now that Tommy DeVito has inherited the Giants’ starting quarterback job, he wants to avoid the off-field fame he gained from his first stint as New York’s starter in 2023 when he was deemed “Tommy Cutlets.”

“All that other stuff,” DeVito said, via Art Stapleton of NorthJersey.com. “Love it, but take it somewhere else.”

DeVito reflected on stepping back into the starting role and wants to continue developing into the best quarterback possible.

“My mindset has never changed,” DeVito said. “What happened last year was crazy, and it really hit me when I’m getting tagged in photos [on Instagram] at Christmas time with kids opening my jersey as their gifts. It’s wild, and it’s a reality check. But honestly, I’m working on becoming the best quarterback I can be for this team. Keep my head down. Work hard. Do my job. I know how bad I want this, so that’s my focus for whenever that opportunity comes again.”