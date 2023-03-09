NFC Notes: Mike McGlinchey, 49ers, Cardinals, Matthew Stafford, Rams, Seahawks, Geno Smith

49ers

49ers impending free agent OT Mike McGlinchey expects a deal to come together quickly after entering the open market and will sign a contract “by the first day.”

“We got a lot of intel coming off of the week at the Combine and all that stuff, what’s going on and what we can expect to happen,” McGlinchey said, via 49ersWebZone. “I think once Monday hits, I’ll probably have a pretty quick deal and a pretty quick decision to make and, hopefully, be signed by the first day of free agency.”

McGlinchey is aware of San Francisco’s salary cap situation making them unable to retain all of their 20 unrestricted free agents.

“Obviously, it’s something that was expected,” McGlinchey said. “It’s something that the writing was kind of on the wall a little bit, in that regard. John and [head coach] Kyle [Shanahan] both had conversations with me before I left the building about that, and it was something that we all kind of expected, but it’s definitely a tough deal. We have a lot of great players in the 49ers organization, which is why we’ve been so good for the last five years, and it makes it really hard to afford everybody. And we have a Hall of Fame and probably one of the greatest to play the tackle position (Trent Williams) on our team already, and it’s hard to imagine them paying top dollar for both.”

49ers GM John Lynch admitted it’s “necessary” to allow some players to walk on the open market and subsequently recoup compensatory picks.

“You have to have the patience and vision to allow some of these guys to walk,” Lynch said. “Get some comp picks as a result, play that game. It took Kyle and I a little while to figure that one out. But you’ve got to understand you can’t just go full throttle, and you get some rewards if you have a little more discipline. It’s never easy, but it is necessary.”

NFL Media’s Tom Pelissero notes the going rate for right tackles, good ones at least, is $15-$19 million a year, which is likely where McGlinchey’s next deal will come in.

Cardinals

NFL Media’s Tom Pelissero notes that while Cardinals CB Byron Murphy isn’t generating as much buzz as some other free agent corners, he could sign a deal that potentially is in the range of $16 million a year. Teams seem to like his age (25) and versatility.

isn’t generating as much buzz as some other free agent corners, he could sign a deal that potentially is in the range of $16 million a year. Teams seem to like his age (25) and versatility. The Arizona Cardinals remain open to trading the third overall pick and could look to stockpile assets to rebuild a depleted roster. (The Athletic)

Cardinals HC Jonathan Gannon said he has a “very high opinion” of OT D.J. Humphries : “He’s got phenomenal football character.” (Josh Weinfuss)

said he has a “very high opinion” of OT : “He’s got phenomenal football character.” (Josh Weinfuss) The Cardinals had a formal meeting with South Carolina DL Zacch Pickens at the NFL Combine, according to Ryan Fowler.

Rams

The Athletic’s Jourdan Rodrigue lays out what she knows about the Rams’ plans for the 2023 season. So far the team has cut LB Bobby Wagner , will cut or trade OLB Leonard Floyd , is willing to eat money to trade WR Allen Robinson and is open to trading star CB Jalen Ramsey .

, will cut or trade OLB , is willing to eat money to trade WR and is open to trading star CB . Rodrigue explains the Rams want to get younger, cheaper and more athletic on defense and are willing to take on some short-term discomfort with dead money and growing pains.

They also want to focus their resources on turning around the offense and getting back to what HC Sean McVay sees as his “roots,” which is scoring a bunch. Rodrigue adds the Rams think a good offense could cover up for their defense and allow them to remain reasonably competitive.

sees as his “roots,” which is scoring a bunch. Rodrigue adds the Rams think a good offense could cover up for their defense and allow them to remain reasonably competitive. Rams GM Les Snead called QB Matthew Stafford one of the “pillars” of their organization and said they will continue relying on him as they “remodel” the team: “We’re going to definitely rely on Matthew, he’s definitely one of our pillars. He’s definitely someone we’re going to rely on … as we remodel this.” (Rodrigue)

called QB one of the “pillars” of their organization and said they will continue relying on him as they “remodel” the team: “We’re going to definitely rely on Matthew, he’s definitely one of our pillars. He’s definitely someone we’re going to rely on … as we remodel this.” (Rodrigue) Snead also said WR Cooper Kupp and DT Aaron Donald are “weight-bearing walls” for them. (Rodrigue)

and DT are “weight-bearing walls” for them. (Rodrigue) Regarding the possibility of trading players this offseason, Snead said he’s “taken calls on nine players” thus far. He declined to specify them. (Sarah Barshop)

Seahawks

Seahawks HC Pete Carroll isn’t ruling out the idea that the team will take a quarterback in the draft, despite having re-signed QB Geno Smith.

“That opportunity is absolutely there,” Carroll said, via Seahawks.com. “We can do whatever we need to do, which is a whole other discussion that’s really exciting. The coaches are working at it, and the scouts are working at it to try to position this thing — when you’re at five, this is different than what we’re used to seeing. This is really fun, because you can pretty much predict what’s going to happen with four different choices, so which one is it?”

Jason La Canfora of the Washington Post, citing sources, says the Texans, Colts and Seahawks are among the teams who have checked in with the Bears to see what a trade to No. 1 would cost.

All of his sources still expected Alabama QB Bryce Young to be the first pick. However, one exec for another team brought up Florida QB Anthony Richardson : “He’s the kind of kid I could see Seattle looking to move up for. He fits their mold. But [GM John Schneider ] loves to move back. He doesn’t like giving up picks to move up.”

to be the first pick. However, one exec for another team brought up Florida QB : “He’s the kind of kid I could see Seattle looking to move up for. He fits their mold. But [GM ] loves to move back. He doesn’t like giving up picks to move up.” Smith believes his three-year, $105 million deal gives Seattle some cap space to operate this offseason while also making him a top-10 valued quarterback: “It’s just a way for both parties to make it work. It allows the team room and space to do what they need to do, but it also gives me an opportunity to be one of the top 10 paid quarterbacks, which is something that I believe I am.” (Curtis Crabtree)

When asked about the possibility of the Seahawks drafting a quarterback early on in the 2023 NFL Draft, Smith responded he’s ready to compete with anybody and play a mentor role: “I’ll compete with anybody.” (Michael-Shawn Dugar)

Smith was glad to get a deal done quickly with Seattle and forego free agency: “I wanted to stay here, I was hoping we would get something done quickly.” (John Boyle)