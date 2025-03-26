NFC Notes: Miles Sanders, Draft Visits, Commanders, Cowboys, Eagles

Commanders
- Miami DE Tyler Baron had a lengthy meeting with the Commanders at his pro day. (Tony Pauline)
- Connecticut OL Chase Lundt met with the Commanders at his pro day. (Tony Pauline)
- Louisville CB Quincy Riley has an official 30 visit scheduled with the Commanders. (Tony Pauline)
Cowboys
Former Panthers RB Miles Sanders rushed for 637 yards and three touchdowns in two seasons with the Panthers in what he described as a frustrating experience. He is now happy to have signed with Dallas where he can have a fresh start.
“These last two years, I don’t really have much to say,” Sanders said, via the team website. “I guess I’d say I handled the situation as best I could. There were a lot of things out of my control that I would not like to speak on and just keep it in house, so I’ll just keep it at that. Definitely a learning experience, you just have to control what you can control. I think I’ve made the best of this situation with the cards I’ve been dealt with, there’s a lot of stuff out of my control, but I’m just blessed to still be in the situation I’m in and have another opportunity to ball out.”
“It is going to be a little strange…” Sanders said of signing with the Cowboys. “Dak [Prescott] hit me up, it was a funny little conversation, he congratulated me and welcomed me to the team… more excited though, it is going to be a little strange, but I’m excited about the opportunity, honestly. It just came off really genuine, we didn’t really talk about football, it was more relationships and stuff like that, what I can do, and just talk about the future and about the team. He’s excited for the opportunity, too. I love his energy; he answered all the questions that I had.”
Sanders also mentioned that he is excited to work with OC Klayton Adams, who was formerly an offensive line coach.
“The plan for the offense is to go through the run,” Sanders said. “You don’t get too many places where the offensive coordinator is an offensive line coach, and I know he’s playing a big part in the plan. I’m excited. I haven’t met him in person yet, but definitely watched his game and been a fan of his game, and watched him in college, too. Definitely excited to work with him and pick his brain and see how he looks at things. I’m always learning no matter how long I’ve been in the league, I’m excited.”
One familiar face that Sanders pointed out was fellow Penn State alum LB Micah Parsons.
“Micah is Micah, he’s a one-of-one type of player…” Sanders said. “He’s one of those types of players who’s a freakish athlete and definitely a hard worker, that type of guy and type of mentality. One of those guys that I have a lot of respect for, too.”
- Texas DT Alfred Collins will take an official visit with the Cowboys. (Ryan Fowler)
- Cowboys DE Dante Fowler Jr.‘s one-year, $6 million deal includes a $3 milllion signing bonus and a $2 million base salary, per Spotrac.
- According to Calvin Watkins, the Cowboys had an in-person meeting with Texas OL Hayden Conner.
- Texas S Andrew Mukuba will take an official 30 visit with the Cowboys. (Tommy Yarrish)
Eagles
- Purdue OL Marcus Mbow took an official 30 visit with the Eagles. (Billy Marshall)
- Iowa State OL Jalen Travis took an official 30 visit with the Eagles. (Zach Berman)
- Oregon OT Josh Conerly has seven official 30 visits scheduled, including with the Eagles. (James Crepea)
- SMU DL Elijah Roberts has 30 visits scheduled with both the Eagles and Steelers. (Joseph Hoyt)
- William & Mary OT Charles Grant said he has an official 30 visit scheduled with the Eagles. (Justin Melo)
- Miami DE Tyler Baron will take an official 30 visit with the Eagles. (Tony Pauline)
- Kentucky CB Maxwell Hairston took an official 30 visit with the Eagles. (Anthony DiBonna)
