NFC Notes: Miles Sanders, Draft Visits, Commanders, Cowboys, Eagles

Former Panthers RB Miles Sanders rushed for 637 yards and three touchdowns in two seasons with the Panthers in what he described as a frustrating experience. He is now happy to have signed with Dallas where he can have a fresh start.

“These last two years, I don’t really have much to say,” Sanders said, via the team website. “I guess I’d say I handled the situation as best I could. There were a lot of things out of my control that I would not like to speak on and just keep it in house, so I’ll just keep it at that. Definitely a learning experience, you just have to control what you can control. I think I’ve made the best of this situation with the cards I’ve been dealt with, there’s a lot of stuff out of my control, but I’m just blessed to still be in the situation I’m in and have another opportunity to ball out.”

“It is going to be a little strange…” Sanders said of signing with the Cowboys. “Dak [Prescott] hit me up, it was a funny little conversation, he congratulated me and welcomed me to the team… more excited though, it is going to be a little strange, but I’m excited about the opportunity, honestly. It just came off really genuine, we didn’t really talk about football, it was more relationships and stuff like that, what I can do, and just talk about the future and about the team. He’s excited for the opportunity, too. I love his energy; he answered all the questions that I had.”

Sanders also mentioned that he is excited to work with OC Klayton Adams, who was formerly an offensive line coach.