NFC Notes: Nakobe Dean, Daniel Jones, Cowboys, Eagles, Giants

Cowboys

Cowboys DT Mazi Smith described what veteran DT Jordan Phillips has brought to the team in his first camp in Dallas.

“I know all about Jordan Phillips,” Smith said, via Grant Gordon of NFL.com. “He’s made a lot of plays. He’s a vet in this game and when you’re able to add that to the room, iron sharpens iron. That’s what you want. You want a room full of competition. You don’t want (any)body to relax.”

NFL Network’s Mike Garafolo reported Smith didn’t travel with the team to Las Vegas as he had an allergic reaction.

Cowboys HC Mike McCarthy later mentioned that Smith is doing better and progressing well following the reaction. (Jon Machota)

Eagles

Eagles HC Nick Sirianni had high praise for the performance LB Nakobe Dean put on in the preseason.

“I thought Nakobe played a really good game. He was flying around to the ball,” Siranni said, via Zach Berman. “He had this play – first of all, just to talk about our core values, he had a detailed play on his tackle where he shot out and made a tackle on a screen. That was awesome, right? His fundamentals of tackling. He just got the guy down. Not the prettiest way, just get the guy down. We talk a lot about our fundamentals of tackling. We will do a drill out here today to emphasize it again. He just did an unbelievable job getting the guy down. Then he had a play where he blitzed, had the [running] back on him. Would like to have a better win there on that play, but then the play — we had a couple of missed tackles on the play, and he’s four yards in the backfield and retraces and makes a really good tackle. Sometimes what happens on missed tackles is it turns into an explosive [play]. Well, that didn’t because of the relentless effort of Nakobe. His fundamentals, his tackling, his block destruction, and his effort on his plays is really where you’re able to see his talent.”

Sirianni named QB Kenny Pickett the backup as of right now: “You saw where they went in today. Kenny is No. 2 and Tanner is our No. 3, and I am really happy they’re both on the roster.” (Josh Alper)

the backup as of right now: “You saw where they went in today. Kenny is No. 2 and Tanner is our No. 3, and I am really happy they’re both on the roster.” (Josh Alper) Eagles OT Jordan Mailata on OT Mekhi Becton : “He’s such a great player. He’s come a long way from his day of playing left tackle to play right guard. He’s done a great job of taking hold of the opportunity and running with it. …It’s a perfect situation. He’s just a hungry dog.” (Berman)

on OT : “He’s such a great player. He’s come a long way from his day of playing left tackle to play right guard. He’s done a great job of taking hold of the opportunity and running with it. …It’s a perfect situation. He’s just a hungry dog.” (Berman) According to Aaron Wilson, the Eagles hosted OT Gottlieb Ayedze for a workout. He was later signed by the team.

Giants

Giants QB Daniel Jones analyzed his performance in the team’s second preseason game, including his interception.

“Obviously, the first quarter didn’t go how we wanted it,” Jones said, via Pat Leonard of the New York Daily News. “A bad decision and a bad throw, I’d like to have that back. We got some things going in the second quarter. Executed, and moved the ball. You want to finish with touchdowns, but I was happy with how we responded.”

“Bad decision and a bad throw,” Jones continued, via the team website. “I think in a situation like that, obviously you’re being tackled in the end zone, so intentional grounding there is a safety. So, just making sure you dirt (throw) it at his feet, so there’s no chance for intentional grounding. Obviously can’t take a sack there in the end zone.”

Jones did add that he was happy to be walking away from the game feeling healthy despite having a rocky start to his return.

“I feel good physically,” Jones concluded. “Felt really good and excited to be out there. Grateful for all the people who have helped me get to this point. All the doctors and trainers and the staff we have here who have helped me. It was fun to be out there. Didn’t start perfect, like I said, but we got going and I feel good physically.”

Giants HC Brian Daboll also weighed in on what his starting quarterback was able to show since returning from injury.

“That’s what these games are for too,” Daboll said. “Some evaluation part of it, but, obviously you have a plan going into it. it’s a little bit different than I would say a regular season game where you’re scheming and doing things like that. I wanted to make sure we had enough plays where we were throwing it down the field, giving opportunities to throw it down the field. Again, there was some good things, good to get him out here and then a couple things we’ll learn from, and that’s what these things are for.”