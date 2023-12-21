NFC Notes: Ndamukong Suh, Riq Woolen, 49ers, Rams, Seahawks

49ers The 49ers have been rolling fairly unimpeded for the past few weeks, but one potential area of concern down the road is depth at defensive tackle with current starters Javon Hargrave and Arik Armstead dealing with some injuries. One possible option San Francisco could call to help is veteran DT Ndamukong Suh, who remains unsigned and has worked with DL coach Kris Kocurek in the past. But HC Kyle Shanahan said they haven’t been in touch with Suh. “Not yet, [but] I’m not ruling out anything,” Shanahan said via the Athletic’s Matt Barrows. “We have guys on our practice squad as you guys see that we used last week. But we also aren’t exactly sure when Hargrave and Armstead are coming back. We do know they have chances this week. So there’s a lot of variables that are playing together that we’ll be discussing here the rest of the day, tomorrow. Even if we don’t make a move in any area, that’ll probably be continuing throughout the year.”

Rams

At 7-7, the Rams have already wildly outperformed a number of prognostications for their 2023 season. More people expected Los Angeles to be in the running for the No. 1 pick than to seriously contend for a wildcard spot. But Rams QB Matthew Stafford made it a point to say they’re not counting any moral victories. They’re trying to win.

“I don’t think anybody is satisfied at the moment, to be honest with you. If you are, you’re in the wrong place,” Stafford said, via Rams Wire. “There’s a lot to be had throughout the rest of the season but we have to take it one game at a time. We understand that. I do think that coach has done an unbelievable job of keeping everybody’s focus week-to-week. That’s what we’re trying to do as leaders of the team is just make sure that we’re focused solely on what’s going on, what’s right in front of us. It’s really a whole lot easier to do sometimes when you have a Thursday game, right? If you’re spending time thinking about something else, you’re wrong. You’re not getting prepared. All our guys are all in and that’s a good thing. It’s where we want to be.”

Seahawks

Seahawks HC Pete Carroll said “we’ll see” when asked if there will continue to be competition between Riq Woolen and Michael Jackson for the right corner spot. (Mike Dugar)

