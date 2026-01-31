NFC Notes: New Coaching Hires, Cowboys, Eagles, Giants

Cowboys
- Matt Zenitz reports that the Cowboys have hired former Packers defensive pass game coordinator Derrick Ansley.
- Today, the team continued interviewing candidates for the DC Christian Parker. including Steelers OLB coach Denzel Martin, Eagles assistant LB coach Ronell Williams, and USC run game coordinator/DL coach Eric Henderson. (Archer)
Eagles
- New Eagles OC Sean Mannion will be calling plays for Philadelphia. (Dianna Russini)
- Eagles insider Jeff McLane spoke on the perceived discord within the organization, regarding OL coach Jeff Stoutland: “From what I understand, at some point last season, that [run-game coordinator duties] was pretty much taken away from him. Now, I don’t know if that was because he wasn’t getting the job done or they just decided, ‘Okay, we’re better at doing this… I would be surprised if he returns as a run game coordinator. Even if they bring in someone who does run his type of scheme, I think that’s possibly something that could be taken away from him, and he’ll come back as the offensive line coach and be able to focus strictly on getting these guys to play better.”
- Former Eagles C Jason Kelce also responded to reports involving Stoutland having run-game duties taken away: “There’s nobody in that building that understands the run game better than Jeff Stoutland, so I think, if that was the case, he was stripped of the responsibility of coordinating the Eagles’ run game. Obviously, it didn’t work.” (SportsRadio 94WIP)
Giants
- Aaron Wilson reports the Giants are hiring former Ravens strength and conditioning coach Ron Shrift.
- The Titans recently hired former Giants OL coach Carmen Bricillo to the same role. Jordan Raanan reports that Bricillo was expected to join Titans’ new OC Brian Daboll, as well as others from New York’s staff under Daboll.
- Per CBS Sports’ Matt Zenitz, the Giants are expected to hire Ravens DBs coach Donald D’Alesio on HC John Harbaugh’s staff as defensive passing game coordinator and DB coach.
