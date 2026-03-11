NFC Notes: New Contracts, Commanders, Cowboys, Eagles

Commanders
- Per Over the Cap, Commanders OL Andrew Wylie signed a two-year, $7.5 million contract with $5.02 million guaranteed, including $3.7 million fully guaranteed at signing.
- Wylie received a $1.5 million signing bonus, and his 2026 salary is fully guaranteed. There are annual per-game and workout bonuses. Another $3 million is available as incentives.
- The Commanders signed QB Marcus Mariota to a one-year, $7 million deal that includes $6.39 million guaranteed, a $5 million signing bonus, a $1.39 million fully guaranteed salary, $30,000 per-game active roster bonuses totaling up to $510,000, a $100,000 workout bonus, and up to $4 million in playtime, wins, and playoff-win incentives, bringing the maximum value of the deal to $11 million. (Wilson)
- The Commanders signed DE Deatrich Wise to a one-year, $1.45 million deal that includes a $75,000 signing bonus, a $1.3 million salary, and a salary-cap figure of $1.45 million. (Wilson)
- The Commanders signed LB Leo Chenal to a three-year, $24.75 million deal that includes $12.4 million guaranteed, a $6.5 million signing bonus, a $1.6 million fully guaranteed salary in 2026, a $7.1 million salary in 2027 with $4.3 million guaranteed, a $7.6 million salary in 2028, up to $510,000 annually in per-game active roster bonuses, and $140,000 in annual workout bonuses, bringing the average annual value to $8.25 million. (Wilson)
Cowboys
- The Dallas Cowboys were unwilling to give up two first-rounders for Raiders DE Maxx Crosby: “Raiders are talking to a lot of people. But we would not give up two first-rounders.” (Jane Salter)
- The Cowboys converted $23.25 million of WR CeeDee Lamb‘s salary into a signing bonus, creating $18.6 million of 2026 cap space. (Spotrac)
- Per Todd Archer, the Cowboys were in the mix for LB Quay Walker before he signed with the Raiders.
- The Cowboys signed DE Sam Williams to a one-year, $2.5 million deal that includes $1 million guaranteed, a $600,000 signing bonus, a $1.4 million fully guaranteed salary, $29,412 per-game active roster bonuses, and $500,000 in playtime and playoff incentives, bringing the maximum value of the deal to $3 million. (Wilson)
- Jane Slater reports there isn’t much going on with the Cowboys right now, but they continue their due diligence on CB Riq Woolen.
Eagles
- Jimmy Kempski of the Philly Voice brought up potential trades the Eagles could explore this offseason that do not include WR A.J. Brown.
- First, Kempski mentions sending QB Tanner McKee to the Jets for a 2027 conditional third-round pick. Because McKee only has one year remaining on his contract, Kempski thinks they could explore a trade to get something in return before he hits the market.
- Next, Kempski trades S Sydney Brown to the Dolphins for CB JuJu Brents, as he doesn’t think Brown has the recognition skills to continue being a major contributor in the secondary.
- Finally, Kempski mocks the Eagles acquiring Raiders TE Michael Mayer for a fifth-round pick because of their “severe need for tight ends.”
- CBS Sports’ Matt Zenitz reports the Eagles are expected to hire Army DL coach Allen Smith as an assistant OLBs coach.
- Tony Pauline of EssentiallySports, citing people attending the NFL Combine, reports that there is no mutual interest between the Eagles and Chargers OL Mekhi Becton, who was recently cut.
- Pauline writes that Becton’s decision to fire his agent “raised red flags” for Philadelphia.
- Pauline’s sources at the combine say that former OL coach Jeff Stoutland‘s departure from the Eagles has made them increasingly skeptical about Becton returning.
Looking for the latest NFL Insider News & Rumors?
Be sure to follow NFL Trade Rumors on X.com and FACEBOOK for breaking NFL News and Rumors for all 32 teams!