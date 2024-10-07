NFC Notes: Nick Bosa, Sean McVay, Kyle Shanahan, 49ers, Rams

49ers

49ers DE Nick Bosa is happy the team plays on Thursday and wants to quickly move past the loss the team suffered to the Cardinals on Sunday.

“I think we need to turn the page on this one. It’s pretty clear what happened and why we lost,” Bosa said, via 49ersWebzone.com. “So I think it’s kind of a blessing in disguise that we’re playing on Thursday.”

“It’s pretty simple. In the NFL, having turnovers and not playing complementary football will cost you,” Bosa added. “Since Kyle’s taken over, this organization has found ways to win. It’s not about how good your players are, how explosive an offense is, or how good a defense is. If you’re turning the ball over and you’re not making those plays on defense in crucial moments, you’re going to lose in the NFL. I haven’t lost any confidence in this team. It’s early. It’s a long year. We’ve been through worse and I think we’ll respond well.”

49ers

49ers HC Kyle Shanahan commented on the team’s loss to the Cardinals and their 2-3 record following two losses to team’s in their division.

“Extremely frustrated,” Shanahan said, via NFL.com. “By no means should we be able to give that away. Always will come back to turnovers, in my opinion. There are other things you can do to overcome them. Talked about it last night, how we thought a key in this game would be turnovers, and that’s exactly what the first half was. Gave us a huge advantage and then it flipped in the second half. And when you do that stuff to win.”

Rams

With a rough defensive start to the year, there have been rumblings of the Rams making changes at linebacker to go with some younger players. Los Angeles HC Sean McVay talked about when they get their reps and how they will get a chance when it’s best for the team.

“Those guys do get reps in these settings,” McVay said, via Cameron DaSilva of the Rams Wire. “The preseason is somewhat similar, but very different than the regular season in terms of the things that we’re asking, the types of schemes that are being seen by the opposing offenses. You continue to give those guys opportunities throughout the course of these practices. If it got to a point where we felt like that was the best option for us, then those guys would be out there.”

McVay said CB Tre’Davious White being inactive was a coaching decision: “He has been a pro in every sense of the word.” (Jourdan Rodrigue)