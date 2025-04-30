NFC Notes: Nick Emmanwori, Jalen Ramsey, 49ers, Rams, Seahawks

49ers

49ers LB Fred Warner is confident about a new deal but said that he’s comfortable enough with his contract to show up for voluntary OTA’s.

“I get paid plenty already,” Warner said, via PFT. “But listen, that whole part of it, I know my agent, and the team, and all that, that’ll all handle itself out. I’m just, obviously, ready to just go to work and be the best version of myself.”

49ers GM John Lynch explains why they didn’t address the offensive line earlier than the seventh round: “There were a number of times that we were interested in adding and it just didn’t come our way. And you’ve got to stay true to where you have guys graded, not take guys just to take them but to take guys that you’re interested in at that point. And it just never really aligned. And so, we were happy to add Colby. We think he’s a really good scheme fit. Great thing about Iowa is they run a very similar, they run a lot of outside zones, so you get to see a guy like him do things that we do and he does them well. So, we’re happy to add that. But there were a number of times Kyle and I were talking about that at the end that just didn’t align, one of those deals and you don’t want to force things.” (Nick Wagoner)

Rams

Rams HC Sean McVay addressed a potential trade revolving around CB Jalen Ramsey when speaking with reporters.

“I think we’re still getting through that process,” McVay said, via RamsWire.com. “A part of getting through the draft is also when it actually officially ends and then going through the undrafted free agent process. Like we talked about, there still are a lot of layers, contract, compensation and different things like that.”

“There is a tremendous amount of appreciation that we have for Jalen, the time that we spent,” McVay added. “He and I have really stayed in touch. I know it’s the same thing with Aubrey [Pleasant] and some of our other coaches. There’s a lot of familiarity, but we’re probably in the same position when we talked about it the other day just because there are some things that we still need to take care of to be able to truly get through the draft from the totality of it all.”

Seahawks

Ravens S Kyle Hamilton was a comparison for S Nick Emmanwori during the pre-draft process, and Emmanwori was asked if the Seahawks were one of the teams that mentioned the Ravens star.

“Yes. They said me and him are very similar,” Emmanwori said, via Gregg Bell of the Tacoma News Tribune. “But I can still work on some things to get up to his All-Pro level now.”

Seahawks HC Mike Macdonald said the team is not shying away from the comparison after making the pick in round two.

“I think what we found with Kyle is that the system allows for us to get multiple safeties on the field and also be in the slot, kind of like with enhanced coverage responsibilities,” Macdonald said. “[Hamilton] can affect the game that way kind of at the second level while training at the third level. Gives us some depth at the safety room, guys that we currently love that are on the roster. To be able to affect the game early on in his career, too, as he starts to develop. Same story with Nick.”