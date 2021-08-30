NFC Notes: Nick Foles, Bears, Lions, Packers, Vikings

Bears

Sports Illustrated’s Albert Breer says the Bears will listen to trade offers for QB Nick Foles but he’s gotten the sense for a while they will let Foles approve any potential trade.

Lions

Sports Illustrated’s Albert Breer mentions the Lions had trade talks regarding OL Tyrell Crosby before ultimately waiving him with an injury designation Monday.

Campbell added he isn't sure how good the offensive line depth is: "We may or may not have it here (currently), just being honest with you." (Meinke)

On releasing WR Breshad Perriman, Campbell said it wasn't worth keeping him compared to the rest of the group: "I didn't feel like there was enough there relative of who was left, who we were trying to keep, who could possibly be out there. It just felt like we needed to go another direction." (Eric Woodyard)

Lions QB Jared Goff said he isn't thinking about outside noise: "Where would I hear it? I don't read any of you guys' stuff. I know what they would be, yeah, of course. It's a new regime, a new staff, they weren't very good last year and it's a whole new thing and I understand it." (Woodyard)

Packers

The Packers are hoping that QB Jordan Love can learn from his mistakes in the preseason finale against the Bills, with the understanding that the second-year quarterback benefited from being able to take valuable reps in the preseason, a luxury he didn’t have last year.

“I just said, ‘Hey, dude, look, it’s only 13-0. You’ve had 200 yards of offense in the first half, you’re kicking butt. Look at how important the ball is in this league,’” Packers QB coach Luke Getsy said via PackersNews.com. “It’s those moments, when you just kind of sit back and just say, ‘Look, this thing can be 13-10, or whatever.’

“That’s what he didn’t get last year not having preseason and all that stuff. So, really glad he was able to get that. To me that’s the biggest thing, taking in the whole picture and seeing how valuable the ball was, and just let’s move on. Let’s get to the next play and see what happens from here.”

Packers HC Matt LaFleur would not say if LT David Bakhtiari would start the season on the PUP list, adding that it would be announced on Tuesday along with the 53-man roster. (Tom Silverstein)

Dennis Kelly (knee) and DL Tyler Lancaster (elbow) are questionable to play in the season opener against the New Orleans Saints LaFleur said. (Tom Silverstein)

Packers OL coach Adam Stenavich on rookie OL Cole Van Lanen moving between guard and tackle during camp: “I’m not really sure if he got settled in on any spot. That’s going to be a work in progress to see where he fits in this league, where his best position is.” (Ryan Wood)

Packers OL coach Adam Stenavich on rookie OL Cole Van Lanen moving between guard and tackle during camp: "I'm not really sure if he got settled in on any spot. That's going to be a work in progress to see where he fits in this league, where his best position is." (Ryan Wood)
The Green Bay Packers worked out TE Josh Pederson, son of former Eagles HC Doug Pederson on Sunday. (Aaron Wilson)

Vikings

Vikings HC Mike Zimmer is excited to have S Harrison Smith signed long term: “Embodies everything we try to do here.” (Chris Tomasson)

is excited to have S signed long term: “Embodies everything we try to do here.” (Chris Tomasson) Zimmer added TE Irv Smith Jr. ‘s injury is serious, but they won’t be sure of the timeline until after surgery: “We really won’t know (the timeline) until you get in there.” (Andrew Krammer)

‘s injury is serious, but they won’t be sure of the timeline until after surgery: “We really won’t know (the timeline) until you get in there.” (Andrew Krammer) Zimmer is optimistic that OLB Anthony Barr will be back soon: “I hate to say it, because you guys just say I’m wrong if I’m wrong, but he’s doing really good. We’ve got a good plan for him to get him ready to go.” (Ben Goessling)