NFC Notes: Nick Sirianni, Azeez Ojulari, Commanders, Eagles, Giants

Commanders

Commanders HC Dan Quinn said LB Bobby Wagner (ankle) will play in Saturday's Divisional Round after missing two practices this week, per Ben Standig.

says things were difficult for CB after his first game back: “He’s getting the reps now and he’s gonna knock all that rust off…I have full confidence that he’s going to get it done.” (JP Finlay) Commanders HC Dan Quinn said LB Bobby Wagner (ankle) will play in Saturday’s Divisional Round after missing two practices this week, per Ben Standig.

Eagles

Eagles OL Jordan Mailata recalled a time earlier in the season when HC Nick Sirianni approached him to offer support after his father suffered a heart attack following the team’s Super Bowl game last season.

“He was very supportive and said if I needed to miss time, I could miss time. That meant the world to me,” Mailata said, via ESPN. “I love that guy. I’ll do anything for Nick, to be honest.”

Eagles LS Rick Lovato said Sirianni has fostered a great culture within the locker room that is reminiscent of every other championship-caliber team he’s been a part of.

“It’s incredible to have a coach like him who cares about each individual on this team like that. Yeah, he’s a special coach,” Lovato said. “Every team I’ve been on that’s been to the Super Bowl or been deep into the playoffs, we’ve been the tightest of groups. And that’s how I feel about this team this year.”

Eagles LB Nakobe Dean said that Sirianni handwrites letters and gives them to players in their locker as motivation before games.

“I don’t know no NFL coaches doing that,” Dean said of the letters. “When it comes to being for your players and having the utmost confidence and respect for your players, I think Nick Sirianni is second to none.”

Eagles QB Jalen Hurts spoke with Sirianni after the team’s 2-2 start and have since finished the regular season at 14-3.

“I’m happy and fortunate that we were able to come together in harmony and have the same goal in mind, trying to get this thing right,” Hurts said. “I got a ton of confidence in him, a ton of confidence in what he brings and everything he’s been able to accomplish.”

Giants

Giants DE Azeez Ojulari is excited about his first opportunity as a free agent and is looking for a schematic fit at his next stop.

“I’m excited,” Ojulari said via the NY Post. “Right now, I’m where my feet are. No rush to it. You never know if it’s here, whatever. Whatever the best situation is that I can help the team win, come in and contribute. Play.”