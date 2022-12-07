NFC Notes: Odell Beckham, Cowboys, Eagles, Giants

Odell Beckham
- NFL Media’s Ian Rapoport reports free-agent WR Odell Beckham Jr. has returned to his home in Arizona to “weigh his options” after concluding his meetings with the Giants, Bills, and Cowboys.
- Citing an informed source, NFL Media’s Jane Slater reports the Cowboys did not make an offer to Beckham after the receiver did not participate in a workout.
- ESPN’s Ed Werder writes he doesn’t think Cowboys’ owner Jerry Jones‘ primary interest was to have Beckham for the playoffs and instead wanted him to play over the final 3-4 games of the regular season.
- FOX Sports’ Ralph Vacchiano says Beckham has privately acknowledged he’s not sure how much he’ll be able to contribute in the final five weeks of the season and playoffs as he continues his ACL recovery.
- One person who spoke to him recently said Beckham isn’t sure when he could play and how much he’d be able to do even when cleared.
- Cowboys LB Micah Parsons indicated Beckham told him that he could be ready to play in “five weeks.” (Calvin Watkins)
Cowboys
- The Dallas Morning News’ Calvin Watkins, citing a source with knowledge of the situation, reports the Cowboys had a “low expectation” that WR Odell Beckham Jr. would participate in a workout during his visit. When the receiver elected against working out, Watkins writes Dallas took it as confirmation Beckham isn’t ready to play.
- The Cowboys brought in defensive backs Mackensie Alexander and Torry McTyer for workouts on Tuesday. (Aaron Wilson)
- Of the two players, Dallas signed Alexander to their practice squad.
Eagles
- Mike Florio of ProFootballTalk believes the Eagles are a team to watch as a potential suitor for WR Odell Beckham Jr. if his market lags.
- When asked about Philadelphia potentially having any interest in Beckham, HC Nick Sirianni responded that he’s happy with their current group of receivers: “Really happy with the room that we have. The best wideout room that I’ve ever been a part of in the NFL.” (Andrew Siciliano)
- Eagles DC Jonathan Gannon had high praise for third-round LB Nakobe Dean‘s performance in Week 13: “I expect Nakobe to go in there and play well. …He’s been doing his job. He’s been improving his game. He hustles. He practices his tail off. He went in there and it was good to see him get some snaps and hit the ball a couple times.” (Zach Berman)
Giants
- Giants HC Brian Daboll said S Xavier McKinney (hand) is “doubtful” to play in Week 14, while DT Leonard Williams (neck) and CB Adoree’ Jackson (knee) did not practice on Wednesday. (Jordan Raanan)
- Giants S Julian Love said he’s had extension talks with the organization and would “love to stay” but added that he “can’t sacrifice what I think my value is.” (Pat Leonard)
