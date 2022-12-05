NFC Notes: Odell Beckham Jr, Cowboys, Eagles, Giants

Cowboys
- Cowboys owner Jerry Jones on WR Odell Beckham Jr. visiting tomorrow: “He’s got a busy day. At the end of the day, we’ll have a good feel of where we’re going. … I could possibly do something uncomfortable with him.” (Jon Machota)
- Jones on Beckham continued: “We’ve just got to get down to a contract, an amount, and health. There’s no question in my mind that under the right circumstances he can help us…I want this to work. I want it to work. That means I’m going to be trying to make it work. So I’m going to be looking for reasons to do it, not reasons not to do it. “ (Charean Williams)
Eagles
- Jeremy Fowler reports that WR Quez Watkins suffered an AC joint sprain but will undergo an MRI. He is not expected to miss significant time.
Giants
- Giants HC Brian Daboll said it’s “too early to tell” if S Xavier McKinney (hand) will return to practice this week. (Jordan Raanan)
