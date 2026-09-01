NFC Notes: Odell Beckham, Zach Ertz, Cowboys, Eagles, Giants

Cowboys

Per NFL Network’s Mike Garafolo, the Cowboys had some trade discussions about G Trevor Keegan before he was waived and claimed by the Vikings.

before he was waived and claimed by the Vikings. Cowboys HC Brian Schottenheimer said recently acquired Broderick Jones will compete for the starting RT job with Terrence Steele . (Todd Archer)

said recently acquired will compete for the starting RT job with . (Todd Archer) Schottenheimer felt RB Emari Demercado‘s background with OC Klayton Adams and his ability to contribute on special teams led them to make a claim. (Archer)

Eagles

Former Eagles great TE Zach Ertz has been a free agent after his stint with the Commanders, raising questions about whether his former team would be willing to bring him back. Eagles GM Howie Roseman admitted that he has spoken with Ertz and would not rule out bringing him back this season in a backup role.

“First, I’d say what an unbelievable player, what an unbelievable person, tremendous respect for him,” Roseman replied when asked about the possibility of a reunion with Ertz, via Pro Football Talk. “At the same time, love what we have going in our tight end room, too. I would say, have talked to Zach over a period of time, obviously rehabbing his ACL and the relationship, just like a lot of our former players who’ve been here. But like anything else, wouldn’t get into any conversations about anything other than from a big picture perspective. In my opinion, one of the greatest tight ends to play the game and just tremendous respect for him, and also excited about the tight ends that we have here.”

Giants

Giants WR Odell Beckham Jr. made the team’s initial 53-man roster, but it remains to be seen if he will be able to make a big impact during the regular season as he was able to do in his first run in New York.

“I have an opportunity to rewrite some of the last bit of the chapter,” Beckham said, via Pro Football Talk. “Don’t know, last year, whatever it is, I just know I’m going to give my all. But definitely had that moment where it was like you could let out some of the pain that I feel like I went through. It was just very healing, very emotional, something I was very happy about.”

Beckham Jr. felt he gave his best effort regardless of whether he made the 53-man roster or not: “It’s everything… I earned the right to be here. This wasn’t given to me. I was given the opportunity, but I wasn’t given making it here where I’m at.” (Charlotte Carroll)