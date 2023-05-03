NFC Notes: Paris Johnson, 49ers, Cardinals, Rams

49ers

The 49ers invited Michigan State CB Ronald Williams II to their rookie minicamp, per Aaron Wilson.

Cardinals

Cardinals HC Jonathan Gannon noted that the team still has to figure out where they will play versatile first-round OL Paris Johnson, who has experience playing both tackle and guard from his time at Ohio State.

“Yeah, we’ll figure that out. . . . He’s obviously played outside and inside,” Gannon said, via Bob McManaman of the Arizona Republic. “We’ve just got to get him on the grass and see where he fits in with the other guys. I’m very comfortable with what he’s put on tape of playing a lot of different spots on that offensive line, so we’ll put the best guys out there, the best five, and see how we can make the gel together and hopefully move people in the run game and keep the quarterback upright in the passing game.”

Rams

Rams HC Sean McVay is impressed by what he saw on the tape of Ole Miss RB Zach Evans, whom the team traded up to select in the sixth round.

“And then there’s certain exceptions when you feel like, alright, Zach Evans is a back that has some special traits and so then you go up,” McVay said, via RamsWire.com. “I think when you talk about Zach a little bit different because a player of his caliber in the latter parts of the draft, and you’re saying, OK because of the draft capital that we had where I believe we still had four picks remaining at that point, and you’re saying, ‘Alright, you’re just going to have three now instead of four.’ It made a lot of sense. And I think he has a nice skillset that complements Cam, complements Kyren Williams, Ronnie Rivers is a guy that got a little bit of action as well. And so I think you’re always still looking at complementary skillsets, whether that’s in a receiver, tight end, or running back room. And that was kind of the appealing thing about Zach. And you look at it, I thought he did a great job at Ole Miss, but even some of the stuff going back to TCU where he’s taking more handoffs out of the pistol. You could really see he’s a smooth runner. He’s got a seamless ability to be able to work edges on people. And we felt like it was a good fit just based on looking at everybody that was possibly available and that was one of those spots and credit to their group for being able to kind of identify that because it was a little bit later in the process that I got exposure to him.”