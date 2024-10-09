NFC Notes: Paulson Adebo, Dave Canales, Chris Olave, Panthers, Saints

Panthers

Panthers C Austin Corbett suffered a torn biceps in the team’s Week 5 loss which will sideline him for the rest of the year. Carolina HC Dave Canales explained how tough the injury is for everyone but reiterated his belief in OT Yosh Nijman stepping in if needed.

“Just another blow (for) a guy that just stands for everything that I believe in. The work ethic. The practice habits. The professionalism. His positive outlook in terms of what can be on the next drive,” Canales said, via Joe Person of The Athletic. “My heart is with Austin. We had some good conversations and I really appreciate him for just getting this thing starting to go in the right direction with his attitude and the way he approaches things.”

“I thought Yosh showed he’s a big, athletic guy. He’s what we thought coming in here — to have a good swing tackle just in case something happens. And he’s progressed really nicely just working through some of the preseason physical things.”

Panthers LT Ikem Ekwonu is confident in their depth on the offensive line because of their experience at the position.

“I feel like we’ve got a great offensive line room, got a lot of guys that have played a lot of downs in the league, and a lot of guys that are excited for the opportunity,” Ekwonu added. “I feel like they’re gonna put the work in, make sure there’s no drop-off at those positions.”

Saints

Saints CB Paulson Adebo has been vulnerable to committing penalties with seven so far against him this season. New Orleans HC Dennis Allen said he needs to study film to see what Adebo is doing wrong, but ultimately thinks any errors are correctable.

“They are going to take their shots,” Allen said, via ProFootballTalk. “I am going to have to go back and look at the tape and see what I thought of the call, whether I agree with it or not. We have to force them to have to make completions and finish the catch. I think we just have to look at it and see what we can do better.”

Allen said Adebo and the entire team need to focus on “technique and fundamentals” going forward.

“We just have to continue working, keep practicing and working on the technique and fundamentals to keep improving,” Allen said. “I think we have to do a lot of that in a lot of areas of our football team.”

Saints WR Chris Olave is looking to become more established as a run blocker and he looks to improve his overall game.

“I just want to be an every-down receiver,” Olave said, via ESPN. “I feel like the first few years, I came out on run plays. Everybody knew it was going to be a run. So I just want to be in there. Even on the run plays, be relied on to be able to make blocks. Just taking the next step in my game.”

Saints QB Derek Carr said that Olave is still growing into his role as the alpha on the perimeter.

“When Mike was here … it was that transition of Chris was starting to get the No. 1 targets, all that kind of stuff. It was different,” Carr said. “But coming into this year, he knows. … In his head, ‘Every ball is mine.’ Every play that is called, he should feel like, ‘I’m getting that thing.’“