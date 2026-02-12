NFC Notes: Potential Cap Cuts, Bears, Packers, Vikings

Bears
The Bears are currently $5.3 million over the cap going into the offseason. Kevin Fishbain of The Athletic takes a look at Chicago’s salary cap situation:
- Fishbain notes that OLB Tremaine Edmunds is the “most obvious” cap casualty, given that releasing him will free up $15 million.
- As for TE Cole Kmet, who carries a $11.6 million cap figure, Fishbain writes that they could lower his salary by signing him to a short-term extension if HC Ben Johnson feels he’s still an important part of his offense.
- With RB D’Andre Swift‘s $8.8 million cap figure, Fishbain points out that he’s coming off a career year and has the 11th largest cap number for players at his position.
- Although releasing CB Jaylon Johnson with a post-June 1 designation would save $15.5 million, Fishbain doesn’t expect him to be cut.
- One league source told Fishbain that Chicago could free up $33 million by restructuring WR D.J. Moore, DE Montez Sweat, and DT Grady Jarrett‘s contracts, while reworking OL Joe Thuney and Jonah Jackson‘s contracts could also create another $14 million.
- Although one agent pointed out that restructuring Moore’s contract alone would create $17.5 million, doing so would make it “even more painful to move on from next year.”
- Regarding OT Darnell Wright entering the final year of his contract, one agent told Fishbain that the offensive tackle could command an annual salary of $27 million, while another agent could see Wright receive a four-year, $120 million contract.
Packers
Rob Demovsky of ESPN takes a look at nine impending free agents the Packers must decide on this offseason:
- For WR Romeo Doubs, Demovsky cites several NFL sources who expect Doubs to be in line for a contract worth $12 million per year. In the end, Demovsky has a hard time seeing Green Bay bring back Doubs, given they have Jayden Reed, Matthew Golden, and Dontayvion Wicks on the roster.
- Demovsky thinks LT Rasheed Walker will reach free agency, with Jordan Morgan expected to earn a starting role next season. An NFL source told Demovsky that Walker will be among the top two tackles available and could command $20 million per year.
- Demovsky notes that QB Malik Willis will be among the top quarterbacks available and will likely receive a contract “well above” $10 million annually.
- Regarding LB Quay Walker, Demovsky thinks bringing him back may be a luxury that Green Bay cannot afford. Demovsky could see his next contract averaging $15 million per year, which was the price of his fifth-year option.
- Demovsky expects DE Kingsley Enagbare to demand an “eight-figure” salary, which Green Bay may have to pay, with Micah Parsons unlikely to be ready for Week 1 and Rashan Gary possibly being released.
- As for OL Sean Rhyan, Demovsky writes that Green Bay has let more talented linemen walk, but Rhyan was impressed after moving to the center spot.
- The Packers are expected to hire Auburn GM Will Redmond in a personnel role. (Zenitz)
Vikings
Vikings RB Aaron Jones gave his thoughts on the team moving on from QB Sam Darnold last off-season, who sounded disappointed in the front office’s decision.
“I felt like we had everything we needed [last year],” Jones said, via Vikings Wire. “But we are not GMs. That’s outside of us. When you [have] a group of guys behind a quarterback, and he wants to stay somewhere, I think you should try to make it work.“
Looking for the latest NFL Insider News & Rumors?
Be sure to follow NFL Trade Rumors on X.com and FACEBOOK for breaking NFL News and Rumors for all 32 teams!