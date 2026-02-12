NFC Notes: Potential Cap Cuts, Bears, Packers, Vikings

Bears

The Bears are currently $5.3 million over the cap going into the offseason. Kevin Fishbain of The Athletic takes a look at Chicago’s salary cap situation:

Fishbain notes that OLB Tremaine Edmunds is the “most obvious” cap casualty, given that releasing him will free up $15 million.

‘s $8.8 million cap figure, Fishbain points out that he’s coming off a career year and has the 11th largest cap number for players at his position. Although releasing CB Jaylon Johnson with a post-June 1 designation would save $15.5 million, Fishbain doesn’t expect him to be cut.

with a post-June 1 designation would save $15.5 million, Fishbain doesn’t expect him to be cut. One league source told Fishbain that Chicago could free up $33 million by restructuring WR D.J. Moore , DE Montez Sweat , and DT Grady Jarrett ‘s contracts, while reworking OL Joe Thuney and Jonah Jackson ‘s contracts could also create another $14 million.

Regarding OT Darnell Wright entering the final year of his contract, one agent told Fishbain that the offensive tackle could command an annual salary of $27 million, while another agent could see Wright receive a four-year, $120 million contract.

Packers

Rob Demovsky of ESPN takes a look at nine impending free agents the Packers must decide on this offseason:

For WR Romeo Doubs , Demovsky cites several NFL sources who expect Doubs to be in line for a contract worth $12 million per year. In the end, Demovsky has a hard time seeing Green Bay bring back Doubs, given they have Jayden Reed , Matthew Golden , and Dontayvion Wicks on the roster.

will be among the top quarterbacks available and will likely receive a contract “well above” $10 million annually. Regarding LB Quay Walker , Demovsky thinks bringing him back may be a luxury that Green Bay cannot afford. Demovsky could see his next contract averaging $15 million per year, which was the price of his fifth-year option.

, Demovsky writes that Green Bay has let more talented linemen walk, but Rhyan was impressed after moving to the center spot. The Packers are expected to hire Auburn GM Will Redmond in a personnel role. (Zenitz)

Vikings

Vikings RB Aaron Jones gave his thoughts on the team moving on from QB Sam Darnold last off-season, who sounded disappointed in the front office’s decision.

“I felt like we had everything we needed [last year],” Jones said, via Vikings Wire. “But we are not GMs. That’s outside of us. When you [have] a group of guys behind a quarterback, and he wants to stay somewhere, I think you should try to make it work.“