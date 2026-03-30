NFC Notes: Puka Nacua, Dre Greenlaw, 49ers, Rams, Seahawks RB Room

49ers

49ers HC Kyle Shanahan said he’s pumped to get OLB Dre Greenlaw back on the team: “Just how much we loved Dre as a person, how much we love him as a player. He’s one of the best LBs I’ve ever coached and I’ve been around some good ones. … We hated being away from him and we’re pumped to get him back.” (Chris Tomasson)

said he’s pumped to get OLB back on the team: “Just how much we loved Dre as a person, how much we love him as a player. He’s one of the best LBs I’ve ever coached and I’ve been around some good ones. … We hated being away from him and we’re pumped to get him back.” (Chris Tomasson) Shanahan talked about preventing wear and tear for RB Christian McCaffrey : “Christian had an unbelievable year but he definitely needs help … I don’t want Christian to have to take all that. It’s amazing what he did. So hard to get Christian out is because how much he affects the pass game.” (Cam Inman)

: “Christian had an unbelievable year but he definitely needs help … I don’t want Christian to have to take all that. It’s amazing what he did. So hard to get Christian out is because how much he affects the pass game.” (Cam Inman) Regarding DB Nate Hobbs, Shanahan said they wanted him since he was with the Raiders because of his versatility to play outside and in the slot. Shanahan added they are not considering him at safety at this point. (David Lombardi)

Rams

During a recent interview, Rams HC Sean McVay commented on WR Puka Nacua’s off-field situation, noting the team has known about it since New Year’s Eve and continues to gather details on the situation.

“It’s really just what you said,” McVay replied to Steve Wyche of NFL Network. “Here’s the thing that you do know: Being around him for three years, love this guy’s heart. He’s got this authentic zest for life. He’s got just this vibe about him that you can’t help but love. And he’s continuing to mature. And as you’re becoming this amazing player, that comes with responsibilities. But we love him. He’s one of us. You want to continue to put your arm around him and help him continue to grow in all areas of his life. I think we want to invest in the whole person.”

Seahawks

Seahawks HC Mike Macdonald was asked about the loss of RB Kenneth Walker II after his Super Bowl MVP performance, but admitted he isn’t too concerned about replacing Walker. He says the team is a lot higher on the players already on the roster than outsiders.

“Well, we have, you know, [Kenny McIntosh] and Zach are gonna be rehabbing, like, crazy, trying to get back,” Macdonald told NFL Network’s Steve Wyche. “You know, we’re gonna be aggressive with that as best we can, but we’re also gonna be as smart as we can to take care of them. So, when they’re ready to go, they’re ready to go. I think what you saw from George Holani in the offseason, or really at the end of the season, Super Bowl, NFC championship, the guy played great football, as he did before, he got hurt, you know, at the beginning of the season. So, we’re always looking to make our team, you know, take the next step, but the guys we’re having the building were excited for, and I’m pretty sure it’s Zach Charbonnet scored, like, 14 touchdowns last year, so it was pretty good.” Macondald didn’t have an update on Charbonnet’s ACL recovery other than to say they expect him back at some point during the season. (John Boyle)