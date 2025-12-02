NFC Notes: Quentin Lake, Kyler Murray, Cardinals, Rams, Seahawks

Cardinals

Cardinals HC Jonathan Gannon said the team would not open the practice window for QB Kyler Murray, saying: “We’re not quite there yet.” (Urban)

Rams starting S Quentin Lake is currently on injured reserve after suffering an elbow injury in Week 11, with slight hopes that he could return before the regular season ends. Los Angeles HC Sean McVay said Lake’s surgery went well, but implied he won’t be able to get back on the field until their potential postseason run begins.

“It went well for him. All things were really encouraging,” McVay said, via the Coach McVay Show. “He’s been around, he’s been in good spirits. The hope is, if you earn the right to play afterwards, then he’ll get a chance to be able to join us then. I don’t know if the regular season is realistic for him, but if we are able to earn the right to be able to play games after the 17 we’re guaranteed, I think there’s a chance he’ll be back for those.”

Seattle has dealt with numerous injuries on the offensive line in recent weeks, but one player who has been a constant is RG Anthony Bradford, who has started all 12 games. Seahawks HC Mike Macdonald thinks Bradford has done some good things, but says he needs to hone in on the fundamentals to secure his spot going forward.

“We just have to keep doubling down on our fundamentals,” Macdonald said, via Michael-Shawn Dugar. “AB [Bradford] is doing some good things, he really is. There’s some really good plays on there. And there’s some not so good plays. Some of those plays that show up are quick losses, maybe, and we can finish those plays better. Let’s keep doubling down on the fundamentals. Everyone is always under scrutiny and in competition.”