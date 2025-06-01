NFC Notes: Rachaad White, Kirk Cousins, Tetairoa McMillan, Buccaneers, Falcons, Panthers

Buccaneers

Buccaneers HC Todd Bowles isn’t concerned at this time about RB Rachaad White‘s social media post referencing a “last ride.”

“I don’t know what that means because I don’t have twitter, first of all. Last ride, for me, is kind of like The Magnificent Seven and going into those types of deals. I don’t know what different things mean. I think Rachaad has been here, he’s been great, he plays hard, he practices hard. We’re going to need all three of [the running backs]. I’m not really into tweets,” Bowles said, via the team’s website.

Falcons

Falcons OC Zac Robinson said QB Kirk Cousins has been present for portions of OTA’s: “Yeah, there’s been days, you know, Kirk’s kind of in and out. Just getting his own rhythm going. But you know, most of the guys have been here…obviously it’s voluntary.” (D. Orlando Ledbetter)

Panthers

Panthers WR Adam Thielen said first-round WR Tetairoa McMillan can be someone who secures 50/50 balls and also opens up opportunities for the rest of the receivers on the field.

“He’s a big long receiver that has phenomenal body control and can make contested catches and can play a lot of different spots,” Thielen said, via Panthers Wire. “Which in this league, in my opinion, to be a great receiver in this league, you have to be able to play in the slot, you have to be able to play outside, you have to be able to run a lot of different routes and make contested catches. So, from the little I’ve seen, he’s that guy. It only benefits everyone else because if he can move around, I can move around, you know, Jalen Coker can move around, Xavier Legette can move around.”