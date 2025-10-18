NFC Notes: Ray-Ray McCloud, Spencer Rattler, Falcons, Panthers, Saints

Falcons

Morris added that their decision with McCloud doesn't have to do with former WRs coach Ike Hilliard being fired, nor is it a disciplinary action. However, Morris called it a football decision: "This is between Ray-Ray, the organization and us," Morris said. "… I wouldn't say it is a disciplinary thing. More a football thing with something we have to get straightened out."

Panthers

Joseph Person of The Athletic reports Panthers OLB Pat Jones underwent surgery on his lower back on Thursday.

Panthers HC Dave Canales said RB Chuba Hubbard (ankle) has a "solid week" of practice: "He looked great. Had a solid week of practice." (Person)

Canales wouldn't comment on who starts between Hubbard and Rico Dowdle, but he plans to have both players contribute in Week 7. (Person)

, but he plans to have both players contribute in Week 7. (Person) Canales added that WR Jalen Coker, who was activated from injured reserve, will definitely play in Sunday’s game.

Saints

Saints QB Spencer Rattler said that his benching for Bears QB Caleb Williams at Oklahoma allowed him to transfer to South Carolina, which better prepared him for the NFL.

“The past is the past. We’re focused on the present and the future, but I would say, yeah, that definitely led me to South Carolina,” Rattler said, via Around The NFL. “It was a blessing in disguise that I got to play with the Gamecocks and develop there and get ready to the league after that.”

Chicago will play New Orleans this weekend, Rattler said that he’s ready for the challenge.

“I like to put myself up with any of those guys in that (2024 draft) class,” Rattler said. “I’ve been competing with those guys since high school ball; I’m still doing it to this day. I love to compete against those guys, and I definitely want to be mentioned in that group, because I feel like confidence-wise, I’m up there with those guys.”

Rattler said that the long road he took to the NFL helped him prepare for the league.

“Just how to deal with adversity,” Rattler said about what he took from his benching and eventual transfer to South Carolina. “It’s not the first time a quarterback has had to go through that, so I’m not the only one. But adversity, it’s the quarterback position, it’s what comes with the job. You’ve got to deal with it and move on to the next.“