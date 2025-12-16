NFC Notes: Ricky Pearsall, Kyren Williams, 49ers, Rams, Seahawks

49ers

49ers WR Ricky Pearsall was asked if he was concerned about the fact that his knee issue is still lingering.

“Umm … I wouldn’t say, like, I’m super concerned,” he said, via The Athletic. “I don’t really know what’s going on with it, to be honest. I’ve gotta get some imaging done to it to see what exactly it is. But it’s probably the same (stuff) I was dealing with before. And that sucks, but at least I know how to manage it now and go about it. So that’s all I can focus on right now — getting it ready for next week.”

49ers HC Kyle Shanahan said they’ve had no problem with putting WR Brandon Aiyuk on the reserve/left team list, as they haven’t seen him in over a month.

“We haven’t seen him in forever,” he said. “I haven’t seen him in a month, and the same with our team. So (putting him on the reserve/left team list) hasn’t been an issue with our team at all. We’ve kind of been plugging away, and it’s no big deal. It’s just something we’ve been used to for a while.”

Shanahan stopped short of saying that Aiyuk would no longer be on the roster next season.

“I wouldn’t say that’s for sure been decided,” he said. “I literally haven’t had to think about B.A. or had a reason to think about him in a long time.”

49ers TE George Kittle gave a non-answer when asked about Aiyuk’s status and how the team feels about his absence.

“I’m gonna punt on that question,” Kittle said when asked about Aiyuk’s situation. “It is what it is. Nothing I can do about it, so I’m just going to play ball with the guys that are here.”

49ers RB Christian McCaffrey called Pearsall a “special player,” who figures to be Aiyuk’s natural successor at receiver.

“I think it’s his ability to beat man coverage and his hands, especially,” he said. “He’s a hell of a ball catcher and an elite route runner. And I think when you have someone as dynamic as that, the ball is gonna find him.”

Rams

Rams RB Kyren Williams said having QB Matthew Stafford, who’s performing amongst the best of the league, gives confidence to the team that they can compete in every game.

Williams added that the team has the same tenacity and mental makeup as they’ve had in previous years to compete late in games.

“I don’t know if there’s much difference between this year’s team and last year’s team, but I know one thing for sure—that this team is built for it,” Williams said. “Coach McVay hit us on that early on in the season, throughout training camp, that we’re built for whatever it is. I think these guys on this team have taken that mindset and really ran with it.”

Seahawks

The Seahawks held Colts RB Jonathan Taylor to just 87 rushing yards on 25 carries, coming to 3.5 yards per carry with a long rush of 11 yards. Seattle HC Mike Macdonald highlighted DT Byron Murphy II after a terrific game defending the run.

“He was absolutely dominant,” Macdonald said, via ESPN’s Brady Henderson. “Probably singlehandedly won us a football game on defense. He absolutely played lights out. I know I didn’t answer your question, but it’s worth mentioning.”

Dan Graziano of ESPN says that teams will want to interview Seahawks OC Klint Kubiak this offseason, given the success he has had with QB Sam Darnold in Seattle.

this offseason, given the success he has had with QB in Seattle. Seahawks OT Charles Cross has a hamstring injury, and Macdonald says “it’s possible” he can play Thursday versus the Rams. (Dugar)

has a hamstring injury, and Macdonald says “it’s possible” he can play Thursday versus the Rams. (Dugar) Macdonald on if WR Tory Horton (shin) will return this year: “We’ll see about Tory. He’s taking it as he improves right now. He’s got some hurdles he’s got to get over. We’ll wait to see him get over those hurdles but if he gets over them we can get him back.” (Dugar)