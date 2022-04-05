NFC Notes: Rob Gronkowski, Buccaneers, Falcons, Panthers

Buccaneers

Buccaneers TE Rob Gronkowski is having fun this offseason and is set to co-host the Kids Choice Awards in California this weekend. He even joked that he avoided catching any footballs at a charity event so that it wouldn’t influence him to make a decision on his football future.

“I knew if I started catching some passes that my head would have started turning, like, ‘Oh, crap, I got to get back out on the field,'” Gronk said, via TMZ Sports. “And, right now, I’m not ready to get back out on that field. I’m not ready to commit to the game of football right now.”

Falcons

Regarding the Falcons trading Matt Ryan to the Colts, owner Arthur Blank responded that they needed to make a decision based on the organization’s future.

“We can never thank him enough for the 14 years he gave Atlanta — missed only three games in 14 years, six playoffs, a couple of Super Bowl opportunities — but Matt is going to be 37 in May,” said Blank, via Josh Kendall of The Athletic. “Tom Brady may become the new norm, but not many quarterbacks are playing until 45 years old. We felt in terms of getting ready for the future, it was the right decision to make.”

Blank reiterated that they had to move on from Ryan in order to divert salary cap to other positions.

“It does take other players to win,” Blank said. “It’s not like golf. You have to have a team around you. You have to have an offensive line that is going to keep you standing vertical. You have to have receivers. You have to have a running back. You have to have a defense that can compete. Given Matt’s age, given his contract, given our salary-cap situation, the healthiest thing for the franchise long-term for the next 15 years, not necessarily the next year, is we have to move on so we can actually build a successful franchise.”

Blank is confident that Ryan will play well for the Indianapolis Colts.

“You can’t play until you’re 100 years old,” Blank said. “I’m sure Matt, for the last year or two of his playing career, however long it is, he’s going to play well for Indianapolis. They have a good roster. They have an excellent coach. They have a good owner, so I’m happy for (Ryan).”

Panthers