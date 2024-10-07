NFC Notes: Romeo Doubs, Bryce Young, Bears, Packers, Panthers

Bears

After a win over the Panthers in what was the best game of his professional career so far, Bears QB Caleb Williams isn’t planning on resting on his laurels and wants to continue to improve despite the success.

“Just building confidence and trust between each other and trusting this offense between everybody,” Williams said in a postgame press conference. “Offensive line, running backs, protection, the routes and what depth to run it at and how many steps, things like that. Going through the reads and a bunch more. We need to keep building and keep going. Obviously, great win, but definitely not settled on this.”

Following a scuffle in the fourth quarter, Bears OL Matt Pryor and Panthers CB Jaycee Horn were both ejected from the game on Sunday. Both players will likely be fined, along with some teammates who were also involved when the incident is reviewed by the league.

Packers

Green Bay WR Romeo Doubs was suspended for Week 5 after missing practices during the week for personal reasons. Packers HC Matt LaFleur believes Doubs will return to the team this week and he looks forward to getting back to work.

“I’m looking forward to our conversation tomorrow,” LaFleur said, via Michael David Smith of Pro Football Talk. “I fully anticipate him coming back and I’m hopeful he will come back and be ready to work. Distractions happen in the National Football League, distractions happen in life, and you’ve got to do your best to just focus on the task at hand, and I thought our guys did a pretty good job of that.”

According to SI.com’s Bill Huber, Doubs skipped practice Thursday because he is upset with his opportunities in the offense.

LaFleur on Doubs’ status: “It’s still day to day.” (Matt Schneidman)

Panthers

Panthers QB Bryce Young returned to the field in Week 5 in relief of QB Andy Dalton in their loss to the Bears. Carolina HC Dave Canales announced that Dalton will remain the starter but he liked what he saw from Young’s first game-action since being benched.

“I just saw it as an opportunity there. We had a couple of injuries on the offensive line, just like wanting to get him in there to get some live reps,” Canales said, via Darin Gantt of the team’s website. “And he did a fantastic job, playing with energy, extending plays, finding some completions down the field, which was all fantastic. It’s a hard situation, but at that point, it was just like, OK, with just the different things happening on the offensive line, it was something that where I wanted to get Andy out of there.”