NFC Notes: Romeo Doubs, Caleb Williams, Bears, Lions, Packers

Bears

Bears chairman George McCaskey confirmed that the team did pursue QB Tom Brady before he joined the Bucs.

“Well, that seems like ancient history at this point,” McCaskey said, via ESPN. “I do remember we were interested in pursuing him. It didn’t work out for us. Worked out great for him in Tampa. Anytime you’re in a situation like that you’re not putting all of your eggs in one basket. You’re looking at alternatives. It’s the same in free agency, it’s the same in the draft. If the person you’re targeting isn’t available, you want to make sure that you’ve done your due diligence on all other options. So that was one option that we were looking at.”

McCaskey believes that the team has done a good job of putting a good support system around rookie QB Caleb Williams.

“I think it’s gone very well,” McCaskey said. “We wanted to have a structure in place for him to succeed, and a lot of that was protecting him from the inevitable distractions when you’re the starting quarterback of the Chicago Bears. Everybody wants some of your time and unfortunately, in order for him to do his job properly, he doesn’t have time for everyone. We have to protect him, we have to act as buffers, and I think we have a good support system in place for him.”

Bears OL Matt Pryor was fined $6,527 for Unnecessary Roughness (striking/kicking/kneeing) in Week 5.

Lions

Lions WR Tim Patrick feels he’s beginning to gain confidence in his role after being signed shortly before the regular season.

“Just getting more confidence. With the more and more installs, you get kind of familiar,” Patrick said, via Tim Twentyman of the team’s site. “Not where I want to be still just because every install there’s always something new. So, I still feel like I’m still kind of thinking out there and still being a robot in a way. But it’s effective right now, so I’m not complaining.”

Lions HC Dan Campbell said Patrick is showing improvements each week and is gaining chemistry with Jared Goff.

“I feel like he’s gotten better and better every week,” Campbell said. “He brings a skillset that we need in that room that’s different and there’s a place for him here. I know he’s gaining the trust of us offensively but also Goff … the trust is getting there quickly.”

Patrick said he’s just been “falling in line” to Detroit’s high-powered offense and still feels there is “meat left on the bone” for him.

“It’s exactly what I thought when I chose to come here,” Patrick said. “If I play my cards right and I’m being myself this is going to be a great situation. As we showed in our last game, we are a very high-powered offense and it’s just about being consistent week in and week out. A lot of meat left on the bone. We have so many weapons, I’m just falling in line. When my opportunity comes, I have to make sure I’m ready.”

Packers

Packers WR Romeo Doubs said he had no comment when asked about his role in the team’s offense. He spoke to the media for the first time since being suspended, with WR Christian Watson vouching for his commitment.

“It’s a great offense here,” Doubs noted, via Rob Demovsky of ESPN. “Got some ball players in our room. … It’s much bigger than just obviously me individually finding my role. In this league, it’s just winning football games.”

“I think two days isn’t gonna ruin the three years of work and commitment he’s put in for us,” Watson commented on Doubs being suspended and missing practice. “It’ll definitely be a little weird right away just because it was a pretty significant situation for him, but I mean, he’s Rome to us. I think it’ll blow by pretty quick, and we’ll all be right back to how we were.”

Doubs spoke publicly for the first time since skipping practice last week and being suspended for conduct detrimental to the team: “I absolutely wish I would have handled things differently.” (Ryan Wood)

Doubs said wanting a bigger role had nothing to do with skipping practice: “I had to make sure that I got the family together again. I’d say there were some things going on off the field, so as far as just the organization and just the staff, players, there’s nothing going on within that area, so I just wanna make myself clear there.” (Matt Schneidman)

He added that he needs to “stay in better communication” with the team and that he is okay mentally: “There are just some things I have going on off the field. I just had to make sure that I had that under control.” (Schneidman)