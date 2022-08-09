NFC Notes: Roquan Smith, Bears, Lions, Packers

Bears

Bears GM Ryan Poles spoke following the trade request by LB Roquan Smith : “I’ve always believed and always will that we take care of our homegrown talent. We pay them, we take care of them and we take everyone for what they’ve done and what they can become in the future…”And with this situation, we’ve shown respect from a very early timeframe, and with that said, there are record-setting pieces of this contract that I thought was going to show him the respect that he deserves, and obviously, that hasn’t been the case.” (Kevin Fishbain)

Poles made it clear he still plans to re-sign Smith: “Right now, my intentions are to sign Roquan to this team. It’s got to make sense for both sides. Right now, we’re not at that point.” (Andrew Siciliano)

Bears HC Matt Eberflus gave no potential timetable for the return of newly acquired WR N’Keal Harry, who suffered a serious ankle injury in practice. (Cronin)

Lions

Lions HC Dan Campbell said that CB Jerry Jacobs is ahead of schedule in his recovery from his ACL injury. (Tim Twentyman)

Packers

Packers GM Brian Gutekunst still has big plans for WR Amari Rodgers and still sees a lot of potential in him.

“We’re very, very bullish on Amari Rodgers and what he can do for this football team,” Gutekunst said, via Packers Wire.

Gutekunst said Rodgers has made leaps and bounds coming into his second year versus where he was at last season.

“Certainly, I think in this particular training camp, you’ve seen him make the most of his opportunities, and I’m excited for him,” Gutekunst said.

The Green Bay Packers worked out RB Dexter Williams. Williams also had a workout with Jacksonville earlier this week. (Aaron Wilson)