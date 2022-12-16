NFC Notes: Roquan Smith, Bears, Packers

Roquan Smith

Former Bears LB Roquan Smith said that GM Ryan Poles insisted he wouldn’t be traded before the deadline and that they would talk “at the end of the season.”

“I thought Poles would ship me out, but he told me numerous times, ‘I don’t plan to trade you at all,’” Smith said, via Dan Pompei of The Athletic. “So I was like, ‘I guess I won’t be going anywhere.’ He said we’d talk at the end of the season.”

Bears

The Bears have ruled out WR Chase Claypool (knee) from Week 15. (Kevin Fishbain)

(knee) from Week 15. (Kevin Fishbain) Bears HC Matt Eberflus mentioned that he expects Claypool to play at some point in their remaining games. (Kevin Fishbain)

Packers

Packers HC Matt LaFleur said rookie OL Zach Tom has stepped up and credited his ability to play multiple positions and handle them well.

“Certainly not like a rookie,” LaFleur said, via Packers Wire. “He’s stepped in there, and you talk about not flinching in any moment, he’s done that. I feel like, for the most part, he’s played at a pretty high level. I’m excited about Zach and the flexibility of another guy that can come in and play multiple positions. You can’t have enough guys like that.”

Packers HC Matt LaFleur said that they must be realistic about expectations for WR Romeo Doubs‘ return in Week 15: “I think you’ve got to be realistic about it. Here’s a guy who hasn’t played in a long time. He’s done a nice job out at practice, but we’ve got to be realistic and not put too much on his plate.” (Rob Demovsky)