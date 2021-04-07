NFC Notes: Russell Wilson, 49ers, Rams

Russell Wilson

NFL Media’s Ian Rapoport reports that Seahawks QB Russell Wilson has told teammates he will be with the team in 2021.

While Rapoport says Seahawks' brass hasn't ruled out a trade, he mentions that this isn't how they operate and the reality is Wilson will be on the team this year.

Rapoport points out that Wilson hasn’t expanded his list of teams that he would accept a trade to from the four previously mentioned and at this point none of those teams are trading for him. That could change in 2022 but for now Rapoport confirms that Wilson will be a Seahawk this year.

49ers

In a radio appearance, ESPN’s Adam Schefter said “it’ll be Mac Jones “ when asked who the third quarterback off the board would be, per Anthony Amico.

Schefter believes the 49ers plan to sit Jones behind QB Jimmy Garoppolo for a year while they try to compete for a Super Bowl. Although he says at could change if another team blows them away with an offer or Garoppolo gets hurt again.

Sports Illustrated's Albert Breer writes that in talking with people around the NFL, Jones is believed to be the better immediate fit for the 49ers because of his accuracy, movement in the pocket and how Alabama coaches raved about his ability to absorb what they threw at him.

Meanwhile, North Dakota State QB Trey Lance is believed to need more work, including improving his accuracy, slightly tweaking his mechanics and just generally getting more experience, but he could eventually have the higher ceiling, per Breer.

Breer writes that the folks he talked to didn't think Ohio State QB Justin Fields struggled going through his progressions. However, he did have issues seeing the field and getting the ball out on time, which Breer says is reminiscent of San Francisco's issues with Garoppolo and could push them away from Fields.

According to Ian Rapoport, Field will throw for NFL teams again on April 14 and 49ers HC Kyle Shanahan and GM John Lynch are expected to attend.

and GM are expected to attend. Auburn WR Eli Stove, who also returns kicks and punts and played gunner on special teams, has met virtually with the 49ers. (Justin Melo)

Rams

Rams QB Matthew Stafford has two years remaining on the contract that came over with him from the Lions. There has been some buzz that the team could explore an extension as a way to create additional cap space in 2021. But Rams GM Les Snead made it clear that Los Angeles would love to do an extension regardless because they see Stafford as a big part of their future.

“I don’t think we did it thinking two years,” Snead said on the Athletic’s 11 Personnel podcast. “Based on his age, you can legitimately think five to seven, eight years if you look at what Drew (Brees) has done …With quarterbacks of his pedigree, a lot of those guys have played into their late 30s, for sure. So that was definitely the vision with (Stafford).”

Auburn WR Eli Stove, who also returns kicks and punts and played gunner on special teams, has met virtually with the Rams. (Justin Melo)