NFC Notes: Ryan Flournoy, Patrick Ricard, Commanders, Cowboys, Giants

Commanders

Veteran NFL executive Scott Fitterer is leaving the Commanders after he spent the past two seasons as a personnel executive. (Tom Pelissero)

is leaving the Commanders after he spent the past two seasons as a personnel executive. (Tom Pelissero) The Commanders have hired former Vikings assistant GM Demitrius Washington as a senior personnel executive, which will reunite him with GM Adam Peters from the duo’s time together in San Francisco. (Jori Epstein)

Cowboys

Cowboys HC Brian Schottenheimer raved about WR Ryan Flournoy and implied he’s going to have a significant role in the offense, even with CeeDee Lamb and George Pickens.

“He looks great,” Schottenheimer said, via Jon Machota of The Athletic. “He’s moving great. His routes, I think, have gotten better. Here’s a guy from a small school that’s come in and really adapted to the way we teach route breaks and releases and speed terms and power cuts and things like that. I really think the sky’s the limit for him, and he’s definitely a guy we see finding ways to get him the ball.”

Giants

Giants RB Tyrone Tracy said that he believes the presence of FB Patrick Ricard could help elevate both of their games.

“We didn’t really have that last year, we had a tight end,” Tracy said, via NY Post. “This year with an actual fullback, 300 pounds, like I mean, I’m gonna let him go to work, really. I told him, ‘You do what you do, I’m gonna make you right. I’m going to do my best to make sure I’m making you look good, because you’re 300 pounds. I know a lot of dudes aren’t going to want to block you, they aren’t going to want to be blocked by you.’ I told Pat, ‘Me and you are gonna make each other a lot of money.’ ”

Ricard added that he doesn’t mind being in a supporting role in the running game.

“Yeah. I mean, that doesn’t bother me at all,” Ricard said. “I’ve been fortunate enough to play with so many great backs and so many great quarterbacks who can run the ball to where as long as I am blocking and we are getting yards and we’re getting touchdowns, that’s all I care about. That’s all that matters. It does not bother me if I don’t get the ball at all. Sometimes I’d rather have these other guys get the balls because they’re just, to be honest, they’re better. They’re more explosive. They can run a lot faster than me, you know, I’m 300 pounds. So, I’d rather have the ball in their hands and me blocking for them. But, yeah, sometimes it’s nice to get the ball and make a play for the team. But I’m OK with either option.”