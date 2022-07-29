NFC Notes: Ryan Jensen, Buccaneers, Panthers, Saints

Buccaneers

Ian Rapoport reports that the Buccaneers drafted Robert Hainsey in the third round last year to replace Ryan Jensen at center. Hainsey is reportedly the leading in-house candidate to replace Jensen, who could be out of the season with a knee injury.

Buccaneers HC Todd Bowles said of Jensen: “We don’t know the severity of it per se, but I do know he’ll miss some significant time, up to a couple of months, whether he’ll be back later in the season, November or December, that depends on what they find. He won’t be available anytime soon.” (Greg Auman)

Panthers

Panthers HC Matt Rhule told reporters that it could take a while before they’re ready to announce a Week 1 starter.

“I don’t have any timetable on it,” Rhule said, via TheAthletic “and I don’t see it happening anytime soon.”

Baker Mayfield had an up and down first day by even his own standards.

“I’m not excited about some of the throws accuracy-wise. I got a little greedy on one,” Mayfield said. “Gotta take care of the ball. There was some good, but just not enough of it.”

“There’s aggressiveness and then there’s carelessness. There’s a fine line between those and knowing when to take your shots, when you have a one-on-one. And not get too greedy, play in the flow of the game,” Mayfield added. “If you take care of the ball, most likely you’re gonna win games. That’s the main motto here.”

Meanwhile, Sam Darnold was asked if he felt the rep distribution was fair during their first training camp practice.

“It’s not really if it’s fair. It’s more if it’s just. That’s kind of what we talked about in the meeting,” Darnold said. “I’m not looking at things like that. In this situation, I can’t look at how many reps I’m getting, how many reps is he getting? Is he going with the ones, am I going with the twos, things like that. I’ve just gotta make my reps count.”

Saints

Saints RB Mark Ingram says he’s preparing for a large workload in 2022: “I believe I am RB1 no matter where I go. I have that confidence in myself, that confidence in my abilities to be able to be a complete back… I’m preparing to be taking 50-60 snaps a game, that’s my mindset.” (Kayla Burton)

Former OL Jahri Evans and DL Ty Warren will serve as coaching interns during the team's training camp. (PFT)

Saints WR Marquez Callaway said he had thumb surgery in the offseason and that he suffered the injury toward the end of last season. (Katherine Terrell)

Saints HC Dennis Allen said Taysom Hill got hit in the ribs during Thursday's practice and is out indefinitely. (Jeff Duncan)

Allen mentioned that James Hurst is the current the starter at left tackle with rookie Trevor Penning working in reps at the position. (Brooke Kirchhofer)