NFC Notes: Ryan Poles, Colston Loveland, Tyleik Williams, Bears, Lions

Bears

The Bears used two picks on pass catchers in the 2025 draft despite already having Cole Kmet, Rome Odunze and D.J. Moore. Chicago GM Ryan Poles believes they will all get their fair chances with the ball in their hands and knows the draft picks will be able to handle smaller pass-catching roles at times.

“There’s one ball, and someone’s going to be hot one week,” Poles said, via ESPN’s Courtney Cronin. “Another person’s going to be hot the next, and we gotta support that person. If that means you’re blocking, whatever that means, you gotta do your part to your highest level so that we can win football games.”

“That’s something Ben and I have talked about. I know that’s something he can handle, and he’s going to have conversations with the guys about just being selfless and doing what’s best for the team.”

Bears HC Ben Johnson echoed this statement and talked about how players can earn more touches by excelling in a lower-usage role.

“What I’m going to be curious to see is what guys look like when the ball’s not in their hands on offense,” Johnson said. “Yeah, you’re right, we have a lot of weapons. So how are you going to run your route when you might not be No. 1 in the progression? How are you going to block for your teammate when he has the ball?

“Because when you do those things right, then, as a coaching staff, we’re going to want to get you the ball a little bit more.”

New Bears HC Ben Johnson had tremendous success with TE Sam LaPorta in Detroit over the last two seasons. Johnson believes his new TE, Cole Kmet, will fill a huge role for them because of his ability to play all over the formation.

“I know he’s going to play a critical role in what we try to do this year,” Johnson said, via Kevin Fishbain and Adam Jahns of The Athletic. “We’re going to put him in a place where he can succeed He’s done some things where, call it branch routes, outbreakers by No. 3 in the formation that have been really impressive, but we might try to move him around to different spots all the way outside the numbers to attached (in-line) and everywhere in between. I’m excited about working with him.”

Lions

The Lions used their first-round selection on DT Tyleik Williams out of Ohio State because of his pass-rushing abilities. Detroit assistant GM Ray Agnew raved about Williams’ linear growth and feels he’s only reached the surface of what he can become.

“As we watched Tyleik throughout the year, the kid just got better and better and better,” Agnew said, via Jeff Risdon of the Lions Wire. “And I think there’s a lot more growth. The kid has a lot of upside. I don’t think he’s reached his full potential yet.”