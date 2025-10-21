NFC Notes: Sam Darnold, Christian McCaffrey, Jaxon Smith-Njigba, 49ers, Seahawks

49ers

49ers LT Trent Williams said the team needs to keep feeding RB Christian McCaffrey after his 200+ yard performance.

“That should be our plan every time,” Williams said of feeding McCaffrey, via Around The NFL. “He’s one of the better players on our team, so putting the ball in his hands as much as possible works out good for us.”

McCaffrey’s presence has mitigated a lot of the injuries that the team has suffered on the offensive side of the ball.

“He’s huge,” 49ers HC Kyle Shanahan said. “He’s the most consistent player I’ve been around. He just allows you to stay on track. He gets every yard in the run game and more and what he does in the pass game … it’s rare that you’re going to throw a ball to him and not get a completion.”

Shanahan said C Jake Brendel is going to miss time with his hamstring injury: "I got a lot of respect for Jake and how much he's helped us and it's just a hamstring so I know we'll be back soon, but it always does take some time." (Nick Wagoner)

49ers QB Mac Jones earned a $400,000 incentive for his fourth win and will now earn $100,000 for each additional win going forward. (Tom Pelissero)

Through Week 7, Seahawks WR Jaxon Smith-Njigba leads the NFL with 819 receiving yards. Seattle backup QB Drew Lock and HC Mike Macdonald outlined what makes the young receiver great, highlighting his consistent work ethic every single day.

“You feel greatness when you’re around him early in those first couple years, but the level he takes that to is on him,” Lock said, via Michael-Shawn Dugar of The Athletic. “He just continues to try and get better. That makes him special.”

“His mentality is steadfast and consistent: ‘I’m trying to be great at my craft. I’m also trying to push the envelope,'” Macdonald said. “Part of that is building chemistry with the rest of your offense, the quarterback and the rest of your receiver room and being a great teammate. That is what the great ones do, and that’s what Jaxon’s doing, and that’s what makes it so exciting, sustainable.”

Seattle turned the ball over four times in Week 7 against the Texans but ended up on the right side of a 27-19 score. Seahawks QB Sam Darnold took all the blame for putting the other phases in bad spots but praised them for picking up the offense and getting a win.

“Oh man, what a weird game,” Darnold said, via the team’s website. “Obviously I think the first half was really solid for us as an offense, then the second half, it was just a different story. I think we just got to hold onto the football. We can’t turn the ball over like that. I can’t turn the ball over like that. Again, our defense and special teams stepping up tonight was huge. So when you come out of here having a game like that offensively, and you still win the ballgame, can’t ask for more than that. We’re just going to continue to learn from our mistakes and get better.”