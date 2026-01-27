NFC Notes: Sam Darnold, Cooper Kupp, Matthew Stafford, Rams, Seahawks

Rams

After losing to the Seahawks in the semi-finals, Rams QB Matthew Stafford hasn’t had time to think about whether he will play next season.

“It’ll be a lot that goes into it,” Stafford told Jim Gray. “It’s a physical, a mental and emotional decision, a personal and a family decision as well. So, we’ll figure all that kind of stuff out with some time. I know I had a ton of fun playing football this season and had so much fun playing for the Rams. So when I’m ready to figure that out, I’ll be ready to figure that out. That moment isn’t right now. I have so much more time, I feel like, to reflect on just the people and the season that we just had. I want to appreciate that and give it the time that it deserves before I start thinking personally about what’s next for me and my family.”

Rams

Rams RT Rob Havenstein was emotional following the team’s loss in the conference championship and was non-committal regarding his playing future.

“I’ve done a lot over these 11 years and been around some amazing people and had a lot of great memories and a lot of friends and I’m going to carry it with me forever,” Havenstein said, via Rams Wire. “Love the game. Love this place. Love the Rams. Appreciate Sean and everything that’s he done. It’s tough. It’s been tough.”

Seahawks

Seahawks WR Jaxon Smith-Njigba said that WR Cooper Kupp mentored him as soon as he entered the team’s facility.

“The first day he came (in OTAs), he preached about ‘the process’ — process over results,” Smith-Njigba said, via The Athletic. “And that, honestly, changed my life as a person and as a player. We’re not worried about 200 yards; we’re just worried about play-by-play, and doing our job. I can’t thank him enough.”

Kupp, who was viewed as one of the best receivers in the NFL, has gained the support of his new team because of his willingness to do the dirty work.

“He’s the best blocking receiver I’ve ever seen,” Seahawks WR Rashid Shaheed said. “It’s what he’s done his whole career. He makes us all better.”

Seahawks QB Sam Darnold said that Kupp’s selflessness and being willing to do whatever it takes in order succeed sets an example for the rest of the team.

“There are no words that can really explain it,” Darnold said softly. “He’s a leader on the field; he’s a leader off the field. He can get zero targets and block (Rams Pro Bowl edge rusher) Jared Verse every single play and never complain once. It’s a lesson for kids — not only kids, but players as well. It’s not always going to go your way, but if you just continue to push and do your job, the ball will find you.”

Darnold was asked if the win over the Rams and his first Super Bowl appearance is something that has vindicated him this season.

“I mean, I’m going to be completely honest with you, Albert—that thought doesn’t even cross my mind ever,” Macdonald told Albert Breer. “I’ve always just lived my life one day at a time. And I think being in this position, playing the position I do, being with such a great group, I think I would be doing everyone in this building a disservice if I thought about it that way. And so for me, I’m just going to continue to be me and do everything I can every single day to help this team win football games. And at the end of the day, I’ll look up, and I can be proud of that. So that’s my mindset, just with, I guess, life in general.”