NFC Notes: Sam Darnold, Justin Jefferson, Matt LaFleur, Packers, Vikings

Packers

Tom Silverstein suggests Packers HC Matt LaFleur can move senior offensive assistant Luke Getsy into the QBs coach role after Sean Mannion was hired as Eagles OC because of Getsy’s history with the position.

Vikings

Tony Pauline reports that the Vikings could look to select a pass rusher with the 18th overall pick, despite many believing the team will instead select a cornerback.

Given their success doing so in the past, Pauline sees the Vikings selecting a tight end on Day 3, such as Ohio State’s Will Kacmarek.

Vikings

Vikings WR Justin Jefferson has spent most of this season defending QB J.J. McCarthy, but finally admitted that the team could have had a much better season had they retained QB Sam Darnold.

“Everyone knows the difficulty of the quarterback position this year, how we were dealt it,” Jefferson said, via Pro Football Talk. “But having a quarterback that already had a season under his belt with us, knew the plays, knew the playbook, knew the players, throwing to me, Jordan Addison, T.J. Hockenson, all these guys, I definitely feel like we would have done better. But it is what it is, it’s on to newer and better things. But I’m definitely happy and proud of him that he is able to reach it this year.”

“It’s definitely tough. It’s tough to watch,” Jefferson added on Darnold going to the Super Bowl. “I love that he’s in the Super Bowl. I’m happy for him, I want nothing but the best for him, especially the way his journey was at first, people doubting him and people not giving him the respect. Now they’re giving him the respect. Now they’re seeing that he’s a top-tier quarterback in this league. Of course, selfishly I wish he had done that for us last year, but to see him blossom and bounce back right after last year and make it this year, I’m happy for him and I hope he wins. I’m rooting for Seattle and I think Seattle’s gonna win. I’ll be rooting for him.”