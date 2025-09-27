NFC Notes: Sam Darnold, Kyler Murray, Cardinals, Rams, Seahawks

Cardinals

The Cardinals responded to a 20-3 deficit against the Seahawks in Week 3 at the start of the fourth quarter, eventually tying the game at 20-20 before Seattle converted the game-winning field goal as time expired. Arizona QB Kyler Murray was proud of the way WR Marvin Harrison Jr. responded after miscommunication led to an interception and dropping a pass in the second quarter.

“I love the way that he fought back and continued to play hard and continued to make plays,” Murray said, via ProFootballTalk. “Obviously, he’s probably going to go home thinking about that s—t. But at the end of the day, again, it’s football. We all make mistakes. But he continued to battle. I’m excited. . . . He needs me, I need him. This is a team sport, four-quarter game, and I understand he’s not coming out of the game. I don’t want him to come out of the game.”

Rams

Rams WR Tutu Atwell has only recorded one reception for four yards through the first three weeks of the season after signing a one-year, $10 million fully guaranteed contract in March. Los Angeles OC Mike LaFleur said Atwell is doing what is asked of him despite not showing up in the stat sheet.

“Tutu’s doing everything that’s being asked within the framework of each and every single play,” LaFleur said, via RamsWire. “For the first three weeks, I couldn’t ask for more in the way he approaches it and what he does. Now, I know the stat sheet doesn’t show it, but I do think he’s been extremely valuable in other ways right now and in the pass game because of the threat that he poses. It’s a 17-game season, hopefully more for us. There’s a long way to go. We are at the start of this marathon right now and you guys have all seen Tutu perform at a high level. His time is going to come. I don’t know when, but it will come. I believe in that guy and more importantly, his teammates do.”

Seahawks

Seahawks QB Sam Darnold completed 18 of 26 passes for 242 yards and a touchdown in Seattle’s 23-20 win over the Cardinals in Week 3. Seahawks HC Mike Macdonald has been impressed by Darnold’s poise through the opening three weeks.

“Sam’s playing out of his mind right now,” Macdonald said, via Brady Henderson of ESPN. “You see him, he’s just such a cool customer. But he’s a guy on a mission. He’s so determined for us to be a great team and a great offense, and he’s doing a great job leading us.”

Darnold connected with TE Elijah Arroyo for a 32-yard reception in the second quarter, which led to a one-yard touchdown by RB Zach Charbonnet. Darnold recalled his pass to Arroyo, saying he was glad the tight end got the ball, given he had space to take off and run.

“I’m really happy he came down with that one because I think I had 20 yards in front of me of green grass,” Darnold said. “So I’m really happy he made that play.”

As for WR Jaxon Smith-Njigba, Darnold has been impressed by the third-year receiver’s big-play ability.

“He’s just comfortable in those moments,” Darnold said. “He showed that even in the San Francisco game. Obviously, we didn’t get the job done when we played them in the first game, but he showed his big-play ability not only in two-minute but throughout the game. We have that rapport where we can trust each other with different routes and feeling leverage and all those things.”