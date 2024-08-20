NFC Notes: Sam Howell, Christian McCaffrey, 49ers, Rams, Seahawks

49ers

49ers RB Christian McCaffrey responded to a question on whether he can play into his 30s.

“Absolutely,” McCaffrey said, via DJ Siddiqui of RG.org. “I don’t put limits on anything. I always go off how I feel, and I feel fantastic.”

49ers HC Kyle Shanahan hopes first-round WR Ricky Pearsall and fourth-round RB Isaac Guerendo will return to practice this week and play in their preseason finale Friday. (Matt Barrows)

Rams

Legendary Rams DT Aaron Donald returned to team practice on Wednesday to offer advice to the players. Los Angeles DC Chris Shula stated he thinks about Donald’s potential return daily and he made it known that they would gladly allow Donald to return.

“Of course. Think about that every day, and he is all over our cut up, so we see him all the time,” Shula said, via Josh Alper of Pro Football Talk. “I know he is in a great spot and such a great career. He has earned the right to do whatever he wants right now. So, he’s welcome back anytime. Anytime he wants to come coach and help out, he knows the door’s always open.”

Seahawks

Seahawks QB Sam Howell gave an evaluation of his performance in the preseason, noting that he wished he was able to put more points on the board.

“I thought it was pretty solid,” Howell said, via the team website. “Would have liked to finish that drive, I think it was kind of in the middle of the second quarter, with a touchdown. But for the most part, I thought it was pretty solid. Would have liked to score a few more points, but that is the only thing I would say.” Seahawks HC Mike Macdonald came away impressed by Howell’s performance even when Howell felt he didn’t play up to expectations. “I thought Sam was really sharp,” Macdonald said. “I thought we moved the ball. I thought he made smart decisions. We were in and out of the huddle, and I felt like we could improve that in the second half. Just pleased he piggybacked on his performance last week and then in practices on Wednesday and Thursday.”