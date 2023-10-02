NFC Notes: Sam Howell, Ron Rivera, DeVonta Smith, Commanders, Cowboys, Eagles

Commanders
The Commanders were able to score late in Sunday’s game against the Eagles, which set up an opportunity to go for two after their touchdown and a win. However, HC Ron Rivera opted to kick the extra point and Washington ultimately lost in overtime.
“Those guys, they were gassed. They really were. It was a long-ass drive, they were hurrying, they were hustling. I really thought we had the chance, and that’s too bad,” Rivera said of the decision to kick instead of go for two, via Pro Football Talk.
- Commanders QB Sam Howell weighed in on the team’s loss: “I don’t believe in moral victories. We lost a game we felt we should have won.” (John Keim)
Cowboys
- The Cowboys became the first team to convert on a fake field goal for a touchdown since 2015 when P Bryan Anger threw a touchdown pass to DL Chauncey Golston. (Todd Archer)
Eagles
- Jeff McLane reports that Eagles WR Britain Covey suffered a head injury against the Commanders and is in concussion protocol.
- Eagles WR DeVonta Smith on fellow receiver A.J. Brown: “He’s phenomenal. Like he says, ‘when it rains, it pours.’ He’s amazing. Seeing the work he puts in every day – he expects to go out there and dominate, and that’s what he did today.” (Josh Tolentino)
Looking for the latest NFL Insider News & Rumors?
Be sure to follow NFL Trade Rumors on TWITTER and FACEBOOK for breaking NFL News and Rumors for all 32 teams!