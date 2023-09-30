NFC Notes: Sam Howell, Trey Lance, Commanders, Cowboys, Giants

Commanders

When asked about the Commanders’ offensive struggles and inability to get receivers open, OC Eric Bieniemy responded it’s his duty to get things improved.

“That starts right here with me,” said Bieniemy, via CommandersWire.

Bieniemy was unaware Washington led the NFL in sacks allowed with 19 thus far. In the end, he’s confident things can turn around.

“I didn’t even know it was 19 sacks until you said that,” said Bieniemy. “You keep playing, and you figure it out.”

The Athletic’s Ben Standig talked to a team executive who has worked with Commanders QB Jacoby Brissett in the past and said that he wouldn’t give up Brissett if he was Washington for anything less than a fourth-round pick.

Other current and former front office sources that Standig consulted thought his value was lower, closer to a fifth or sixth-round pick.

He adds there are no indications Washington is considering trading Brissett, it’s just his opinion that they should be open to burning their boats and rolling with QB Sam Howell, good or bad, for the rest of the 2023 season.

Cowboys

Cowboys’ recently acquired QB Trey Lance said getting reps in practice has been very important for his development and he’s learning from Dak Prescott.

“The biggest thing for me is just getting reps,” Lance said, via Jon Machota. “Reps with different footwork, different routes and then learning as much as I possibly can. This is a new offense, new language. I definitely feel like I’m improving in that way. There are certain things I feel super comfortable with that I’ve done in my past and then there are certain things that are new, the timing of routes and things like that. Being able to watch Dak (Prescott) and how he operates the offense, how clean he is with everything, I continue to learn.”

Tom Pelissero reports that the Cowboys have ruled out LT Tyron Smith for Week 4.

for Week 4. Cowboys EVP Stephen Jones said they aren’t considering placing Smith on injured reserve: “It’s probably another week. He’ll continue to progress. Feel like he’s getting better.” ( Jon Machota

Cowboys HC Mike McCarthy said he is “optimistic” about RG Zack Martin (ankle) and C Tyler Biadasz (hamstring) playing in Week 4 and will observe them in Saturday’s practice: “Once we cross that threshold, we’ll confirm it. But very hopeful,” per Michael Gehlken.

Giants

Giants G Ben Bredeson was cleared by independent doctors from his concussion and will be cleared for Monday night’s game, per Art Stapleton.

was cleared by independent doctors from his concussion and will be cleared for Monday night’s game, per Art Stapleton. Giants HC Brian Daboll said LT Andrew Thomas (hamstring) did not practice on Friday, via Pat Leonard.