NFC Notes: Saquon Barkley, Commanders, Cowboys, Giants

Commanders During rookie minicamp, the Commanders experimented with putting first-round CB Emmanuel Forbes in at nickel corner. However, given Forbes’ slender build, it seems they’d prefer to put someone else in that role, and veteran CB Kendall Fuller has played slot corner in the past. Perhaps things have changed, but when asked about Fuller at the NFL owners meetings, HC Ron Rivera seemed to indicate a preference to keep Fuller in one spot. “For what Kendall has done for us in the last couple seasons, been our most consistent guy, been the guy that’s there, you got to look at the situation and say, let’s leave them in one spot. Let’s work around him,” Rivera said via the Athletic’s Ben Standig. “He is a veteran guy. … He’s very crafty. That’s going to impact the way we approach everything as far as that’s concerned.” Cowboys

Cowboys ST coordinator John Fassel has K Tristan Vizcaino under contract currently but won’t rule out the team bringing back K Brett Maher, who had a disastrous performance in the playoffs making just one of his six extra-point attempts.

“I think everything is on the table,” Fassel said, via DallasNews.com. “Let’s face it, if you look at Brett, he had a great year and he had a bad game, and hadn’t missed a kick before it and missed one kick after it. But he played [19] of them and had a bad game-and-a-half. [He] was a [90.6%] kicker. Missed a few PATs at the end. Did a great job on kickoffs. So I think everybody is on the table. I’m proud of Brett of what he did last year. If he gets a spot here or somewhere else, I’m sure he’ll perform well.”

Giants

Citing sources, NJ.com’s Bob Brookover writes Giants RB Saquon Barkley rejected an offer from the team that was worth around $12.5 million a year during the season around the bye week.

rejected an offer from the team that was worth around $12.5 million a year during the season around the bye week. Shortly after the season, the Giants increased the offer to $13 million a season with a chance for $14 million per year via incentives, which Brookover says Barkley also rejected.

The Giants were able to use the franchise tag on Barkley worth $10.091 million for the 2023 season.

Barkley’s agent refuted a report on Twitter that they have been asking for $16 million a year from the Giants.

Ryan Dunleavy of the New York Post points out it’s hard to gauge the offers Barkley has turned down without information on guarantees and structure, which hasn’t come out yet. He adds if Barkley plays out the next two seasons on the franchise tag, he’d be guaranteed $22.5 million, which presents a starting point for negotiations.