NFC Notes: Saquon Barkley, Commanders, Cowboys, Giants

Commanders
- ESPN’s Jordan Reid notes he’s heard the Commanders have done a lot of homework on Ohio State OT Dawand Jones and Georgia CB Kelee Ringo as they target improving those two positions in the draft.
- Both are seen as more of second-round prospects right now but Reid adds not to rule out Jones with the Commanders’ first-round pick at No. 16.
- Alabama OT Tyler Steen has a pre-draft visit with the Commanders. (Ian Rapoport)
- Ryan Fowler reports the Commanders met with Appalachian State CB Steven Jones Jr. at his pro day.
Cowboys
- The Athletic’s Jon Machota expects Cowboys CB Trevon Diggs to be looking for something in the neighborhood of $20 million a year on a new deal. He also thinks Dallas will be more willing to pay to keep him than they were with CBs Byron Jones and Chidobe Awuzie.
- Tight end is one of the biggest holes for the Cowboys on the roster but Machota is doubtful they use a first-round pick, though he doesn’t completely rule it out. He points out it’s a deep class and there should be some options available on Day 2. He also notes when Cowboys HC Mike McCarthy was in Green Bay, the earliest the Packers took a tight end was the third round.
- ESPN’s Jordan Reid notes the chatter about the Cowboys’ draft plans is that they’re expected to be aggressive about finding an upgrade at tight end. Cornerback has also come up as a priority on Day 2, specifically South Carolina CB Darius Rush.
- Ryan Fowler reports Oregon OLB D.J. Johnson completed a top-30 visit with the Cowboys.
Giants
- FOX Sports’ Ralph Vacchiano reports the Giants don’t have an interest in re-signing RB Saquon Barkley to a long-term at this point in time, as the two sides are still far apart on a contract.
- Vacchiano adds the team appears to be content to let Barkley play out the season on the tag, which will cost $10.1 million.
- ESPN’s Matt Miller notes the Giants’ interest in a receiver is real even after all their free-agent activity at the position, as most of those players were signed to one-year deals.
- However, several sources pointed out the team’s board might align better with taking a cornerback in the first round.
- Pro Football Network’s Tony Pauline adds he’s heard the Giants would take Minnesota C John Michael Schmitz over Boston College WR Zay Flowers if both were on the board in the first round.
- Aaron Wilson reports Army EDGE Andre Carter II participated in the Giants and Jets local pro days.
- Western Kentucky DT Brodric Martin is scheduled to visit the Giants this week. (Ryan Fowler)
- Oklahoma WR Marvin Mims is taking a top 30 visit with the Giants. (Ian Rapoport)
- Ryan Fowler reports the Giants met with Appalachian State CB Steven Jones Jr. at his pro day.
Looking for the latest NFL Insider News & Rumors?
Be sure to follow NFL Trade Rumors on TWITTER and FACEBOOK for breaking NFL News and Rumors for all 32 teams!