NFC Notes: Saquon Barkley, Daniel Jones, Commanders, Cowboys, Giants

Commanders

Commanders third-round OT Brandon Coleman is happy that he ended up with a team where he felt truly wanted.

“I was really happy that a team believes in me like they do. I’m at a place where I am wanted, and I’m able to compete,” Coleman said, via Commanders Wire.

Cowboys

Cowboys LB DeMarvion Overshown (ACL) has been working hard on his recovery process with the team’s rehab specialist Britt Brown and feels confident about playing in 2024.

“It’s been good, the recovery process and the rehab process with Britt,” Overshown said, via Clarence Hill Jr. of the Star-Telegram. “Everything’s been great. That’s why I’m really confident and how I’m gonna play this year. The hard work we put in. It was days where it was just us at the facility me, the guys that tore their ACL and Britt. We were there while everybody on vacation. This rehab, this recovery is definitely has been one that I feel like it’s going to add years to my career at the end. This actually saved my career, this injury.”

Overshown believes his injury is helping him prepare for the NFL entering the second year of his career.

“But when you question stuff like that you got the chance and the choice to make some good out of this situation and don’t feel sorry for yourself,” Overshown said. “I’ve always said since the beginning that this was going to be my testimony. I knew I was going to show out in the preseason and training camp. But for the injury to happen, like I said earlier, I feel like it added extra years to my career. It allowed me to actually get ready for the NFL, as far as physique, the mental part of the game and taking care of my off the field business.”

Overshown has gained 12-13 pounds since suffering his injury and thinks he’s gained some speed.

“I’ve put on at least 12 or 13 pounds of lean mass so far since being out,” Overshown said. “As I feel even like when running, I feel so much powerful. I’m so much stronger. I feel like I have gotten faster. I feel and look like a linebacker now. I can finally stop answering the question are you a safety or linebacker. I’m a linebacker that played safety. Don’t get it twisted. I got my frame and I’m ready to get out there. People ain’t seen me this big. They seen a little DeeMo. They haven’t seen the big DeeMo. People are going to be scared of this DeeMo.”

Giants

During the opening episode of HBO’s Hard Knocks, Giants GM Joe Schoen had a conversation with owner John Mara over the fate of RB Saquon Barkley. Schoen discussed whether there was a benefit to using the franchise tag on Barkley, concluding that it’d be best to let him reach the open market.

“What are we really gonna get unless it got down to $7 million? I don’t want to offer that because I don’t want to be like we ‘disrespected him,’” Schoen said, via Christian Arnold of the New York Post. “There’s 31 teams and it only takes one to maybe be open to doing something. If it doesn’t get to that then, hey, we’re going to let you hit free agency. Find out your market, come back and let us know if we can match it. If we can, we’ll have those discussions.”

Although Mara expressed a desire to keep Barkley, Schoen pointed out it was increasingly important to solidify their offensive line to protect Daniel Jones.

“Daniel’s making a lot of money and it’s the fork. We have to figure out, is he the guy, so we have to protect him,” Schoen said. “We need to put resources there. … We’ll have to find a running back, but upgrade the offensive line and give him a chance.”