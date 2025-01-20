NFC Notes: Saquon Barkley, Jalen Hurts, Deion Sanders, Commanders, Cowboys, Eagles

Commanders

Commanders owner Josh Harris spoke about his elation over the team’s upset victory over the Detroit Lions in the playoffs.

“I’m elated, I’m so happy for the DMV, I can’t imagine what’s going on there,” Harris said, via CommandersWire.com. “I’m so happy for these guys. I just listened to the sounds of the locker room; I couldn’t leave.”

“When DQ and Adam came, right?” Harris replied when asked when he knew the group was special. “We knew, we went to the draft, went through free agency, and then we ended up with this group of guys, and it started building. I’ve always said, ‘culture, talent, and people.’ You know, when you have the right people….I’ve been talking to a lot of people [about] what’s going on in that locker room is different. It’s different. It’s been a long time coming for the DMV, and I’m so happy to be a part of it.”

Commanders DE Dorance Armstrong was fined $11,255 for Unnecessary Roughness (facemask).

Cowboys

Eagles

Eagles RB Saquon Barkley continues to shock and awe opposing defenses, breaking away for a 78-yard run in the snow on Sunday night against the Rams.

“There’s so many variables that go into it,” Barkley said, via Ralph Vacchiano of Fox Sports. “The coaching, the scheme, the offensive line … I’d be crazy not to give them a shoutout and not to realize that. During those times and moments when things weren’t so great, I never lost faith.”

“It feels amazing,” Barkley added on his big game in the snow. “This is the reason why I came here. When me and my family went through the pros and cons and made lists of where we want to be, we felt like this would be the best opportunity to be able to play in games like this. This is what you dream about. This is why I came to Philly. I wanted to be part of games like this.”

Eagles

Eagles WR A.J. Brown was limited to two catches for 14 yards on seven targets and blamed the weather conditions for his lack of contribution against the Rams on Sunday night.

“You’ve got to give this a pass,” Brown said, via NFL.com. “You’ve got to give this game a pass. It was just tough. The conditions were tough. I keep getting this question, but can’t do nothing about it. The conditions were crazy. We couldn’t even see out there, so imagine throwing the ball and catching the ball, even though they were doing it at the end. The game’s on the line, they didn’t have a choice. I don’t think that would’ve been their first choice…Absolutely, it affected everything. I wouldn’t wish that on my worst enemy. That was not fun, honestly. That wasn’t fun at all, man. Tough game. Tough conditions. You make the most of it, try to get the win, and I’m glad we did it.”

“We just didn’t connect,” Eagles QB Jalen Hurts said of his seven targets to Brown. “Just didn’t connect this time around. It’s been a minute in general since we’ve done that as a whole. So, holistically, as an offense, we just want to go out there and take advantage of all the opportunities we have at hand and continue to learn from them.” Hurts was dealing with a knee injury but remained in the game until it was over. He was asked after the game about the issue.

“I finished the game,” Hurts replied when asked about the injury. “I’m sure I’ll get asked about it later. I don’t know if I can answer it right now. But I’m going to go enjoy this win with my teammates.”

Eagles LB Oren Burks was fined $8,333 for Unnecessary Roughness (use of the helmet).

was fined $8,333 for Unnecessary Roughness (use of the helmet). Eagles WR DeVonta Smith became the team’s all-time leader in postseason receiving yards during the game against the Rams.