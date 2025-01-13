NFC Notes: Saquon Barkley, Jayden Daniels, Dan Quinn, Commanders, Eagles

Commanders

Commanders QB Jayden Daniels is the real deal and proved it by leading the team to a first-round playoff win over a strong Buccaneers roster. He couldn’t quite find the words for what he was able to accomplish on Sunday night.

“I don’t know, I can’t really explain it, obviously I’m grateful to have the opportunity,” Daniels told reporters, via NFL.com. “I’m happy for the fanbase and franchise, everything it’s been through, to get to this point, so I’m just grateful and happy for everybody, including myself, too.”

Veteran Commanders LB Bobby Wagner has seen something special in Daniels from the start and has enjoyed watching his growth throughout the season.

“I mean, he’s done it all year,” Wagner said. “I think we kind of came into this game not thinking it was any different, we understand it’s playoffs, but it’s still the same game, and that’s kind of what we’ve been preaching all week, didn’t want to make this game bigger than it was. Obviously, the stakes were a little bit different, but he came in and played the game that we know he’s capable of playing, and he did a great job. It’s been amazing, you know, watching his growth and seeing all the work he put in all season, to see it kind of come to fruition right now has been good, it’s been a blessing.”

Commanders HC Dan Quinn has found success in his first season with the team, having made it to the Super Bowl in the past with the Falcons. Yet Quinn praised Daniels, noting he was a big reason the team is currently where they are this season.

“Jayden certainly is a big factor in that,” Quinn responded when asked about what was different with this team. “I think if he had his heart rate monitor on and mine, they would not be the same in the game. His stays pretty consistently good, and sometimes I’m like the duck if you just saw the feet go under the water. But he really is, into that space, exceptional.”

Now heading into a tough matchup with the Lions, players like veteran WR Terry McLaurin feel confident to be led into the den by a rookie leader like Daniels.

“I’m fortunate to play with him and see how much he’s grown this year, but that’s who he is,” McLaurin said of Daniels. “He’s been blessed with unbelievable ability, but his ability to just be ready for any moment that comes his way is definitely special.”

Quinn says CB Marshon Lattimore is “still working back all the way into it” with the hamstring injury. (JP Finlay)

is “still working back all the way into it” with the hamstring injury. (JP Finlay) Quinn added that LB Jordan Magee re-injured his hamstring and could be out this week. (Nicki Jhabvala)

Eagles

Eagles RB Saquon Barkley ran for 119 yards and could have had 59 more along with a touchdown, yet he chose to go down to the ground as the game was already won.

“Stats don’t matter. The only stat that matters is the win,” Barkley said, via Pro Football Talk. “Whether we throw for 400 yards, rush for 400 yards or win 3-0, I don’t give a fuck, to be honest. I just want to win.”

Barkley said scoring the touchdown wasn’t tempting and that his teammates gave him the business about not scoring a highlight reel touchdown to end the game.

“It wasn’t tempting. Situational football,” Barkley continued. “A first down you win the game? Get the first down and sit down. They told me I should’ve taken a little bit more, but at the end of the day the most important thing in the playoffs is winning and advancing. The most important thing is winning games. The stat line doesn’t matter. The only stat that matters is getting Ws.”

Eagles HC Nick Sirianni spoke about LB Oren Burks, who stepped up after the team lost LB Nakobe Dean to injury last night and will now miss the remainder of the playoffs.

Burks also forced a fumble on the opening kickoff against his former team, starting things off on a positive note for the Eagles.

“Oren has been a really good player here for us the entire season,” Sirianni said, via Zach Berman. “He went in there and played well. When Nakobe went down at linebacker as well, he played well last week at linebacker, but he’s always been a spark for us on special teams. I remember Howie, when we signed him, he said, ‘Hey, this guy is one of the best third, fourth linebackers in the NFL,’ and we were so excited to get him. He’s a special teams stud, and he’s shown that.”